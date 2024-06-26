Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina 1778 СПБ ФЛ "Type 1777-1796" (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 12 g
- Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1778
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (104)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1778 with mark СПБ ФЛ. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 553 sold at the Numismatica Genevensis SA auction for CHF 16,000. Bidding took place November 24, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
457 $
Price in auction currency 40000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
954 $
Price in auction currency 85000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date October 25, 2023
Condition MS60
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date March 8, 2023
Condition AU53
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date January 14, 2023
Condition AU50
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition AU55
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 30, 2022
Condition XF45 RNGA
Selling price
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Poltina 1778 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
