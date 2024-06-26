Poltina 1778 СПБ ФЛ "Type 1777-1796" (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1778 with mark СПБ ФЛ. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 553 sold at the Numismatica Genevensis SA auction for CHF 16,000. Bidding took place November 24, 2014.

Сondition UNC (6) AU (35) XF (37) VF (16) F (6) G (1) No grade (3) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) MS60 (1) AU58 (3) AU55 (11) AU53 (6) AU50 (5) XF45 (14) XF40 (4) VF35 (1) F15 (2) DETAILS (1) Service RNGA (3) NGC (4)

