Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1778 СПБ ФЛ "Type 1777-1796" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse Poltina 1778 СПБ ФЛ "Type 1777-1796" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Poltina 1778 СПБ ФЛ "Type 1777-1796" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 12 g
  • Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1778
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (104)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1778 with mark СПБ ФЛ. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 553 sold at the Numismatica Genevensis SA auction for CHF 16,000. Bidding took place November 24, 2014.

Russia Poltina 1778 СПБ ФЛ at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
457 $
Price in auction currency 40000 RUB
Russia Poltina 1778 СПБ ФЛ at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
954 $
Price in auction currency 85000 RUB
Russia Poltina 1778 СПБ ФЛ at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1778 СПБ ФЛ at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1778 СПБ ФЛ at auction Alexander - October 25, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date October 25, 2023
Condition MS60
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1778 СПБ ФЛ at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1778 СПБ ФЛ at auction Künker - July 20, 2023
Seller Künker
Date July 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1778 СПБ ФЛ at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1778 СПБ ФЛ at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1778 СПБ ФЛ at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1778 СПБ ФЛ at auction Alexander - March 8, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date March 8, 2023
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1778 СПБ ФЛ at auction Empire - February 2, 2023
Seller Empire
Date February 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1778 СПБ ФЛ at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1778 СПБ ФЛ at auction Alexander - January 14, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date January 14, 2023
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1778 СПБ ФЛ at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1778 СПБ ФЛ at auction Russian Heritage - October 30, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 30, 2022
Condition XF45 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1778 СПБ ФЛ at auction Alexander - July 6, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date July 6, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1778 СПБ ФЛ at auction Heritage Eur - May 20, 2022
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1778 СПБ ФЛ at auction Alexander - May 11, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1778 СПБ ФЛ at auction Знак - December 3, 2021
Seller Знак
Date December 3, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1778 СПБ ФЛ at auction Russian Heritage - October 30, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 30, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
