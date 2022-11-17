Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1777 СПБ ФЛ "Type 1777-1796" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse Poltina 1777 СПБ ФЛ "Type 1777-1796" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Poltina 1777 СПБ ФЛ "Type 1777-1796" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 12 g
  • Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1777
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1777 with mark СПБ ФЛ. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 59 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 650,000. Bidding took place February 10, 2012.

Russia Poltina 1777 СПБ ФЛ at auction Universum Coins GmbH - November 17, 2022
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date November 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1777 СПБ ФЛ at auction Denga1700 - February 19, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date February 19, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1777 СПБ ФЛ at auction Rare Coins - June 16, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1777 СПБ ФЛ at auction AURORA - December 16, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date December 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1777 СПБ ФЛ at auction AURORA - July 13, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date July 13, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
919 $
Price in auction currency 65000 RUB
Russia Poltina 1777 СПБ ФЛ at auction Empire - April 18, 2020
Seller Empire
Date April 18, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1777 СПБ ФЛ at auction Imperial Coin - February 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 25, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
773 $
Price in auction currency 50400 RUB
Russia Poltina 1777 СПБ ФЛ at auction Heritage - January 21, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date January 21, 2020
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1777 СПБ ФЛ at auction Alexander - December 13, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date December 13, 2019
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1777 СПБ ФЛ at auction Russian Heritage - October 12, 2019
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 12, 2019
Condition VF DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1777 СПБ ФЛ at auction Imperial Coin - June 25, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 25, 2019
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1777 СПБ ФЛ at auction Goldberg - June 4, 2019
Seller Goldberg
Date June 4, 2019
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1777 СПБ ФЛ at auction Alexander - February 13, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date February 13, 2019
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1777 СПБ ФЛ at auction Imperial Coin - December 4, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 4, 2018
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1777 СПБ ФЛ at auction Empire - September 29, 2018
Seller Empire
Date September 29, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1777 СПБ ФЛ at auction Stack's - August 16, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2018
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1777 СПБ ФЛ at auction AURORA - July 2, 2018
Seller AURORA
Date July 2, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1777 СПБ ФЛ at auction Rare Coins - June 16, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2018
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1777 СПБ ФЛ at auction RND - April 15, 2018
Seller RND
Date April 15, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1777 СПБ ФЛ at auction Niemczyk - March 25, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 25, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1777 СПБ ФЛ at auction AURORA - February 28, 2018
Seller AURORA
Date February 28, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1777 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

