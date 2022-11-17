Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina 1777 СПБ ФЛ "Type 1777-1796" (Russia, Catherine II)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1777 with mark СПБ ФЛ. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 59 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 650,000. Bidding took place February 10, 2012.
Seller AURORA
Date July 13, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
919 $
Price in auction currency 65000 RUB
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 25, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
773 $
Price in auction currency 50400 RUB
Seller Heritage
Date January 21, 2020
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 12, 2019
Condition VF DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 25, 2019
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Goldberg
Date June 4, 2019
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date February 13, 2019
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 4, 2018
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Seller Empire
Date September 29, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2018
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 25, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Poltina 1777 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
