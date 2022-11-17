Poltina 1777 СПБ ФЛ "Type 1777-1796" (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1777 with mark СПБ ФЛ. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 59 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 650,000. Bidding took place February 10, 2012.

Сondition AU (8) XF (14) VF (9) No grade (2) Condition (slab) AU55 (3) AU53 (4) AU50 (1) XF45 (2) XF40 (2) VF30 (1) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (7) RNGA (1)

Seller All companies

Alexander (2)

AURORA (4)

Denga1700 (1)

Empire (4)

Goldberg (1)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Heritage (1)

Imperial Coin (4)

Niemczyk (1)

Rare Coins (2)

Rauch (1)

RND (3)

Russian Heritage (1)

SINCONA (1)

Stack's (3)

Universum Coins GmbH (1)

Westfälische (1)

Знак (1)