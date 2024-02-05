Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina 1776 СПБ ЯЧ T.I. "Without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 12 g
- Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 67,200
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1776
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1776 "Without a scarf" with mark СПБ ЯЧ T.I.. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1467 sold at the H.D. Rauch auction for EUR 8,000. Bidding took place September 30, 2014.
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
1020 $
Price in auction currency 1020 USD
Seller Heritage
Date January 30, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
1400 $
Price in auction currency 1400 USD
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 2, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 21, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2019
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date March 24, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date December 5, 2018
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 10, 2018
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date September 23, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 4, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 31, 2015
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
