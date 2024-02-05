Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1776 СПБ ЯЧ T.I. "Without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse Poltina 1776 СПБ ЯЧ T.I. "Without a scarf" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Poltina 1776 СПБ ЯЧ T.I. "Without a scarf" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 12 g
  • Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 67,200

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1776
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1776 "Without a scarf" with mark СПБ ЯЧ T.I.. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1467 sold at the H.D. Rauch auction for EUR 8,000. Bidding took place September 30, 2014.

Russia Poltina 1776 СПБ ЯЧ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Heritage - February 5, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
1020 $
Price in auction currency 1020 USD
Russia Poltina 1776 СПБ ЯЧ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Знак - June 23, 2023
Seller Знак
Date June 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1776 СПБ ЯЧ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Heritage - January 30, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 30, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
1400 $
Price in auction currency 1400 USD
Russia Poltina 1776 СПБ ЯЧ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Imperial Coin - June 2, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 2, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1776 СПБ ЯЧ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Imperial Coin - January 28, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 28, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1776 СПБ ЯЧ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Imperial Coin - December 17, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 17, 2019
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1776 СПБ ЯЧ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction SINCONA - October 21, 2019
Seller SINCONA
Date October 21, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1776 СПБ ЯЧ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2019
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1776 СПБ ЯЧ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2019
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1776 СПБ ЯЧ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Katz - March 24, 2019
Seller Katz
Date March 24, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1776 СПБ ЯЧ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - December 12, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 12, 2018
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1776 СПБ ЯЧ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Alexander - December 5, 2018
Seller Alexander
Date December 5, 2018
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1776 СПБ ЯЧ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - November 10, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 10, 2018
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1776 СПБ ЯЧ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Katz - September 23, 2018
Seller Katz
Date September 23, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1776 СПБ ЯЧ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - October 4, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 4, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1776 СПБ ЯЧ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - December 14, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 14, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1776 СПБ ЯЧ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Künker - February 11, 2016
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1776 СПБ ЯЧ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - October 31, 2015
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 31, 2015
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1776 СПБ ЯЧ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Rauch - April 16, 2015
Seller Rauch
Date April 16, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1776 СПБ ЯЧ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Heritage - April 14, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date April 14, 2015
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1776 СПБ ЯЧ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction SINCONA - October 15, 2014
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1776 "Without a scarf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

