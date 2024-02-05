Poltina 1776 СПБ ЯЧ T.I. "Without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1776 "Without a scarf" with mark СПБ ЯЧ T.I.. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1467 sold at the H.D. Rauch auction for EUR 8,000. Bidding took place September 30, 2014.

