Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1775 СПБ ФЛ T.I. "Without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse Poltina 1775 СПБ ФЛ T.I. "Without a scarf" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Poltina 1775 СПБ ФЛ T.I. "Without a scarf" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 12 g
  • Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 90,800

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1775
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1775 "Without a scarf" with mark СПБ ФЛ T.I.. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 412 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 11,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Russia Poltina 1775 СПБ ФЛ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Знак - February 10, 2023
Seller Знак
Date February 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1775 СПБ ФЛ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Katz - July 12, 2020
Seller Katz
Date July 12, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
175 $
Price in auction currency 155 EUR
Russia Poltina 1775 СПБ ФЛ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Alexander - August 28, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date August 28, 2019
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1775 СПБ ФЛ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction AURORA - June 24, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date June 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1775 СПБ ФЛ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Empire - September 29, 2018
Seller Empire
Date September 29, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
153 $
Price in auction currency 10000 RUB
Russia Poltina 1775 СПБ ФЛ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Alexander - August 29, 2018
Seller Alexander
Date August 29, 2018
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1775 СПБ ФЛ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction AURORA - January 30, 2018
Seller AURORA
Date January 30, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1775 СПБ ФЛ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction AURORA - December 26, 2017
Seller AURORA
Date December 26, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1775 СПБ ФЛ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Empire - December 2, 2017
Seller Empire
Date December 2, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1775 СПБ ФЛ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Alexander - April 26, 2017
Seller Alexander
Date April 26, 2017
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1775 СПБ ФЛ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Empire - February 23, 2017
Seller Empire
Date February 23, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1775 СПБ ФЛ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Stack's - January 15, 2017
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2017
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1775 СПБ ФЛ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Stack's - August 19, 2015
Seller Stack's
Date August 19, 2015
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1775 СПБ ФЛ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Alexander - September 19, 2014
Seller Alexander
Date September 19, 2014
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1775 СПБ ФЛ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Künker - February 6, 2014
Seller Künker
Date February 6, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1775 СПБ ФЛ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Künker - October 31, 2012
Seller Künker
Date October 31, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1775 СПБ ФЛ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction SINCONA - October 12, 2012
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1775 СПБ ФЛ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 13, 2010
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 13, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1775 СПБ ФЛ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Alexander - October 30, 2009
Seller Alexander
Date October 30, 2009
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1775 СПБ ФЛ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 16, 2008
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 16, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1775 СПБ ФЛ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 18, 2008
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 18, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1775 "Without a scarf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

