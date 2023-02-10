Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina 1775 СПБ ФЛ T.I. "Without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Gorny & Mosch
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 12 g
- Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 90,800
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1775
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1775 "Without a scarf" with mark СПБ ФЛ T.I.. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 412 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 11,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (5)
- AURORA (3)
- Empire (3)
- Gorny & Mosch (3)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (2)
- SINCONA (1)
- Stack's (2)
- Знак (1)
Seller Katz
Date July 12, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
175 $
Price in auction currency 155 EUR
Seller Empire
Date September 29, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
153 $
Price in auction currency 10000 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date April 26, 2017
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Empire
Date February 23, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2017
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date August 19, 2015
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date September 19, 2014
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 6, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date October 31, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 13, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date October 30, 2009
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 16, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Poltina 1775 "Without a scarf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search