Poltina 1775 СПБ ФЛ T.I. "Without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1775 "Without a scarf" with mark СПБ ФЛ T.I.. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 412 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 11,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Сondition AU (3) XF (8) VF (6) F (2) No grade (2) Condition (slab) AU50 (2) XF40 (2) VF35 (1) VF30 (2) Service NGC (2)