Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina 1774 СПБ ФЛ T.I. "Without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 12 g
- Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1774
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1774 "Without a scarf" with mark СПБ ФЛ T.I.. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 58 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 34,000. Bidding took place September 20, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- Empire (1)
- Künker (1)
- Numisbalt (3)
- Rare Coins (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Russian Heritage (1)
- SINCONA (1)
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 9, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
1088 $
Price in auction currency 1000 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 3, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
979 $
Price in auction currency 825 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 12, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 11, 2020
Condition XF45 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Alexander
Date September 20, 2018
Condition MS65
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
