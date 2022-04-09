Poltina 1774 СПБ ФЛ T.I. "Without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1774 "Without a scarf" with mark СПБ ФЛ T.I.. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 58 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 34,000. Bidding took place September 20, 2018.

