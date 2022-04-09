Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1774 СПБ ФЛ T.I. "Without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse Poltina 1774 СПБ ФЛ T.I. "Without a scarf" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Poltina 1774 СПБ ФЛ T.I. "Without a scarf" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 12 g
  • Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1774
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1774 "Without a scarf" with mark СПБ ФЛ T.I.. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 58 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 34,000. Bidding took place September 20, 2018.

Russia Poltina 1774 СПБ ФЛ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Numisbalt - April 9, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 9, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
1088 $
Price in auction currency 1000 EUR
Russia Poltina 1774 СПБ ФЛ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Numisbalt - July 3, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 3, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
979 $
Price in auction currency 825 EUR
Russia Poltina 1774 СПБ ФЛ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - June 5, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 5, 2021
Condition MS60
Russia Poltina 1774 СПБ ФЛ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Numisbalt - December 12, 2020
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 12, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1774 СПБ ФЛ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Russian Heritage - April 11, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 11, 2020
Condition XF45 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1774 СПБ ФЛ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Künker - March 14, 2019
Seller Künker
Date March 14, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1774 СПБ ФЛ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Alexander - September 20, 2018
Seller Alexander
Date September 20, 2018
Condition MS65
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1774 СПБ ФЛ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Empire - April 15, 2017
Seller Empire
Date April 15, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1774 СПБ ФЛ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction SINCONA - October 14, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1774 СПБ ФЛ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Rauch - April 22, 2013
Seller Rauch
Date April 22, 2013
Condition F
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1774 "Without a scarf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

