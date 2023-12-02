Poltina 1772 СПБ АШ T.I. "Without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1772 "Without a scarf" with mark СПБ АШ T.I.. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 55 sold at the RND auction for RUB 975,000. Bidding took place September 27, 2015.

