Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina 1772 СПБ АШ T.I. "Without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 12 g
- Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 28,800
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1772
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1772 "Without a scarf" with mark СПБ АШ T.I.. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 55 sold at the RND auction for RUB 975,000. Bidding took place September 27, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Empire (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- HAYNAULT (1)
- Künker (1)
- Rare Coins (1)
- RND (1)
- Russian Heritage (1)
- SINCONA (1)
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition XF45
Selling price
877 $
Price in auction currency 80000 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 22, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
290 $
Price in auction currency 18000 RUB
Seller Empire
Date October 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HAYNAULT
Date April 28, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Poltina 1772 "Without a scarf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search