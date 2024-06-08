Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina 1769 СПБ СА T.I. "Without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 12 g
- Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 60,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1769
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1769 "Without a scarf" with mark СПБ СА T.I.. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 55 sold at the RND auction for RUB 700,000. Bidding took place April 24, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 14, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
497 $
Price in auction currency 41000 RUB
Seller Katz
Date February 23, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
1302 $
Price in auction currency 1200 EUR
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 12, 2019
Condition MS61 RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 15, 2018
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Poltina 1769 "Without a scarf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
