Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1769 СПБ СА T.I. "Without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse Poltina 1769 СПБ СА T.I. "Without a scarf" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Poltina 1769 СПБ СА T.I. "Without a scarf" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 12 g
  • Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 60,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1769
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1769 "Without a scarf" with mark СПБ СА T.I.. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 55 sold at the RND auction for RUB 700,000. Bidding took place April 24, 2016.

Russia Poltina 1769 СПБ СА T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1769 СПБ СА T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1769 СПБ СА T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - October 1, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 1, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1769 СПБ СА T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Russiancoin - April 14, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 14, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
497 $
Price in auction currency 41000 RUB
Russia Poltina 1769 СПБ СА T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - March 26, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1769 СПБ СА T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - October 2, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 2, 2021
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1769 СПБ СА T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Russian Heritage - December 12, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 12, 2020
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1769 СПБ СА T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Katz - February 23, 2020
Seller Katz
Date February 23, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
1302 $
Price in auction currency 1200 EUR
Russia Poltina 1769 СПБ СА T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Russian Heritage - October 12, 2019
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 12, 2019
Condition MS61 RNGA
Selling price
******
******
Russia Poltina 1769 СПБ СА T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Russian Heritage - December 15, 2018
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 15, 2018
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
******
Russia Poltina 1769 СПБ СА T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Empire - June 2, 2018
Seller Empire
Date June 2, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia Poltina 1769 СПБ СА T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction CNG - March 13, 2018
Seller CNG
Date March 13, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Russia Poltina 1769 СПБ СА T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Alexander - November 22, 2017
Seller Alexander
Date November 22, 2017
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1769 СПБ СА T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Imperial Coin - September 26, 2017
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 26, 2017
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1769 СПБ СА T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Empire - June 3, 2017
Seller Empire
Date June 3, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1769 СПБ СА T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Empire - February 23, 2017
Seller Empire
Date February 23, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1769 СПБ СА T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - December 14, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 14, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1769 СПБ СА T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Empire - October 1, 2016
Seller Empire
Date October 1, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1769 СПБ СА T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction RND - April 24, 2016
Seller RND
Date April 24, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Russia Poltina 1769 СПБ СА T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction SINCONA - October 14, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1769 "Without a scarf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

