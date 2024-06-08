Poltina 1769 СПБ СА T.I. "Without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1769 "Without a scarf" with mark СПБ СА T.I.. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 55 sold at the RND auction for RUB 700,000. Bidding took place April 24, 2016.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (6) XF (4) VF (3) F (1) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS61 (1) MS60 (1) AU58 (3) VF35 (1) VF30 (1) Service RNGA (1)