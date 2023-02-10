Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1768 СПБ СА T.I. "Without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse Poltina 1768 СПБ СА T.I. "Without a scarf" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Poltina 1768 СПБ СА T.I. "Without a scarf" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 12 g
  • Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 46,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1768
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1768 "Without a scarf" with mark СПБ СА T.I.. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 319 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 8,500. Bidding took place April 26, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (3)
  • AURORA (1)
  • Empire (4)
  • Gorny & Mosch (3)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Rare Coins (3)
  • RND (2)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia Poltina 1768 СПБ СА T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Знак - February 10, 2023
Seller Знак
Date February 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1768 СПБ СА T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Heritage - January 30, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 30, 2023
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
460 $
Price in auction currency 460 USD
Russia Poltina 1768 СПБ СА T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Alexander - March 9, 2022
Russia Poltina 1768 СПБ СА T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Alexander - March 9, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date March 9, 2022
Condition VF30
Selling price
1538 $
Price in auction currency 200000 RUB
Russia Poltina 1768 СПБ СА T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Empire - February 4, 2022
Seller Empire
Date February 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1768 СПБ СА T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - February 2, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1768 СПБ СА T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Alexander - December 15, 2021
Russia Poltina 1768 СПБ СА T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Alexander - December 15, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date December 15, 2021
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1768 СПБ СА T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - December 4, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 4, 2021
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1768 СПБ СА T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Katz - February 16, 2019
Seller Katz
Date February 16, 2019
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1768 СПБ СА T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction RND - September 30, 2017
Russia Poltina 1768 СПБ СА T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction RND - September 30, 2017
Seller RND
Date September 30, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1768 СПБ СА T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction AURORA - June 20, 2017
Seller AURORA
Date June 20, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1768 СПБ СА T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Alexander - August 27, 2015
Russia Poltina 1768 СПБ СА T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Alexander - August 27, 2015
Seller Alexander
Date August 27, 2015
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1768 СПБ СА T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction RND - June 28, 2015
Russia Poltina 1768 СПБ СА T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction RND - June 28, 2015
Seller RND
Date June 28, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1768 СПБ СА T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Empire - June 12, 2015
Seller Empire
Date June 12, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1768 СПБ СА T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 12, 2015
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 12, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1768 СПБ СА T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Empire - December 6, 2014
Seller Empire
Date December 6, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1768 СПБ СА T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Empire - June 13, 2014
Seller Empire
Date June 13, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1768 СПБ СА T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - April 26, 2014
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 26, 2014
Condition MS61
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1768 СПБ СА T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Künker - March 11, 2014
Seller Künker
Date March 11, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1768 СПБ СА T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 18, 2013
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 18, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1768 СПБ СА T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction SINCONA - October 12, 2012
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1768 СПБ СА T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 18, 2008
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 18, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1768 "Without a scarf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Catherine II Coins of Russia in 1768 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins Poltina Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search