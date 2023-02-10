Poltina 1768 СПБ СА T.I. "Without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1768 "Without a scarf" with mark СПБ СА T.I.. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 319 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 8,500. Bidding took place April 26, 2014.

