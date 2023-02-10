Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina 1768 СПБ СА T.I. "Without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 12 g
- Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 46,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1768
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1768 "Without a scarf" with mark СПБ СА T.I.. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 319 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 8,500. Bidding took place April 26, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage
Date January 30, 2023
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
460 $
Price in auction currency 460 USD
Seller Alexander
Date March 9, 2022
Condition VF30
Selling price
1538 $
Price in auction currency 200000 RUB
Seller Katz
Date February 16, 2019
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date August 27, 2015
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 12, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Empire
Date December 6, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 26, 2014
Condition MS61
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 18, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Poltina 1768 "Without a scarf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
