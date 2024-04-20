Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina 1765 СПБ СА T.I. "With a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 12 g
- Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1765
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (87) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1765 "With a scarf" with mark СПБ СА T.I.. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 306 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 3,500. Bidding took place April 26, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (22)
- AURORA (14)
- Denga1700 (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Imperial Coin (9)
- Katz (7)
- Künker (3)
- La Galerie Numismatique (1)
- Rare Coins (17)
- Rauch (1)
- RND (1)
- Russian Heritage (5)
- SINCONA (3)
- WCN (1)
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
480 $
Price in auction currency 44000 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date January 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
592 $
Price in auction currency 52500 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date February 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 5
Where to sell?
For the sale of Poltina 1765 "With a scarf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search