Poltina 1765 СПБ СА T.I. "With a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1765 "With a scarf" with mark СПБ СА T.I.. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 306 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 3,500. Bidding took place April 26, 2014.

