Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1765 СПБ СА T.I. "With a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse Poltina 1765 СПБ СА T.I. "With a scarf" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Poltina 1765 СПБ СА T.I. "With a scarf" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 12 g
  • Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1765
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (87) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1765 "With a scarf" with mark СПБ СА T.I.. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 306 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 3,500. Bidding took place April 26, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (22)
  • AURORA (14)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Imperial Coin (9)
  • Katz (7)
  • Künker (3)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (1)
  • Rare Coins (17)
  • Rauch (1)
  • RND (1)
  • Russian Heritage (5)
  • SINCONA (3)
  • WCN (1)
Russia Poltina 1765 СПБ СА T.I. "With a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1765 СПБ СА T.I. "With a scarf" at auction AURORA - February 15, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
480 $
Price in auction currency 44000 RUB
Russia Poltina 1765 СПБ СА T.I. "With a scarf" at auction AURORA - January 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date January 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
592 $
Price in auction currency 52500 RUB
Russia Poltina 1765 СПБ СА T.I. "With a scarf" at auction AURORA - December 7, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1765 СПБ СА T.I. "With a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1765 СПБ СА T.I. "With a scarf" at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1765 СПБ СА T.I. "With a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1765 СПБ СА T.I. "With a scarf" at auction AURORA - October 5, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date October 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1765 СПБ СА T.I. "With a scarf" at auction AURORA - September 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1765 СПБ СА T.I. "With a scarf" at auction Russian Heritage - September 10, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1765 СПБ СА T.I. "With a scarf" at auction AURORA - August 24, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date August 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1765 СПБ СА T.I. "With a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1765 СПБ СА T.I. "With a scarf" at auction AURORA - May 25, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date May 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1765 СПБ СА T.I. "With a scarf" at auction Alexander - April 5, 2023
Russia Poltina 1765 СПБ СА T.I. "With a scarf" at auction Alexander - April 5, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date April 5, 2023
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1765 СПБ СА T.I. "With a scarf" at auction AURORA - February 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date February 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1765 СПБ СА T.I. "With a scarf" at auction Alexander - January 11, 2023
Russia Poltina 1765 СПБ СА T.I. "With a scarf" at auction Alexander - January 11, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date January 11, 2023
Condition F15
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1765 СПБ СА T.I. "With a scarf" at auction Russian Heritage - November 27, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1765 СПБ СА T.I. "With a scarf" at auction Alexander - November 16, 2022
Russia Poltina 1765 СПБ СА T.I. "With a scarf" at auction Alexander - November 16, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date November 16, 2022
Condition F15
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1765 СПБ СА T.I. "With a scarf" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1765 СПБ СА T.I. "With a scarf" at auction Russian Heritage - October 16, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1765 СПБ СА T.I. "With a scarf" at auction AURORA - September 29, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date September 29, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1765 "With a scarf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Catherine II Coins of Russia in 1765 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins Poltina Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search