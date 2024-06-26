Poltina 1765 СПБ ЯI T.I. "With a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1765 "With a scarf" with mark СПБ ЯI T.I.. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5355 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 3,400. Bidding took place March 18, 2008.

