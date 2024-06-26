Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina 1765 СПБ ЯI T.I. "With a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 12 g
- Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 332,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1765
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (72) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1765 "With a scarf" with mark СПБ ЯI T.I.. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5355 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 3,400. Bidding took place March 18, 2008.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (14)
- AURORA (5)
- Coins and Medals (1)
- Empire (6)
- Goldberg (3)
- Gorny & Mosch (4)
- HARMERS (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Imperial Coin (4)
- Katz (2)
- Künker (6)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Rare Coins (15)
- Rauch (2)
- RND (1)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russian Heritage (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Stack's (2)
- Знак (1)
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
503 $
Price in auction currency 44000 RUB
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
331 $
Price in auction currency 260 GBP
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Goldberg
Date June 29, 2022
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date February 9, 2022
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date May 5, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 4
Where to sell?
For the sale of Poltina 1765 "With a scarf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search