Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1765 СПБ ЯI T.I. "With a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse Poltina 1765 СПБ ЯI T.I. "With a scarf" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Poltina 1765 СПБ ЯI T.I. "With a scarf" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 12 g
  • Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 332,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1765
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (72) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1765 "With a scarf" with mark СПБ ЯI T.I.. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5355 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 3,400. Bidding took place March 18, 2008.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (14)
  • AURORA (5)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Empire (6)
  • Goldberg (3)
  • Gorny & Mosch (4)
  • HARMERS (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Imperial Coin (4)
  • Katz (2)
  • Künker (6)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rare Coins (15)
  • Rauch (2)
  • RND (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Знак (1)
Russia Poltina 1765 СПБ ЯI T.I. "With a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
503 $
Price in auction currency 44000 RUB
Russia Poltina 1765 СПБ ЯI T.I. "With a scarf" at auction AURORA - February 15, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1765 СПБ ЯI T.I. "With a scarf" at auction HARMERS - November 1, 2023
Seller HARMERS
Date November 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1765 СПБ ЯI T.I. "With a scarf" at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
331 $
Price in auction currency 260 GBP
Russia Poltina 1765 СПБ ЯI T.I. "With a scarf" at auction Empire - June 1, 2023
Seller Empire
Date June 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1765 СПБ ЯI T.I. "With a scarf" at auction Coins and Medals - April 6, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1765 СПБ ЯI T.I. "With a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1765 СПБ ЯI T.I. "With a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1765 СПБ ЯI T.I. "With a scarf" at auction Künker - October 7, 2022
Seller Künker
Date October 7, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1765 СПБ ЯI T.I. "With a scarf" at auction Goldberg - June 29, 2022
Seller Goldberg
Date June 29, 2022
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1765 СПБ ЯI T.I. "With a scarf" at auction Alexander - May 11, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date May 11, 2022
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1765 СПБ ЯI T.I. "With a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - April 6, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 6, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1765 СПБ ЯI T.I. "With a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - April 6, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1765 СПБ ЯI T.I. "With a scarf" at auction Alexander - February 9, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date February 9, 2022
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1765 СПБ ЯI T.I. "With a scarf" at auction Heritage - January 23, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date January 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1765 СПБ ЯI T.I. "With a scarf" at auction Russian Heritage - December 12, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1765 СПБ ЯI T.I. "With a scarf" at auction Alexander - November 20, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date November 20, 2021
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1765 СПБ ЯI T.I. "With a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - September 8, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1765 СПБ ЯI T.I. "With a scarf" at auction Alexander - June 2, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date June 2, 2021
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1765 СПБ ЯI T.I. "With a scarf" at auction Alexander - May 5, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date May 5, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1765 СПБ ЯI T.I. "With a scarf" at auction Alexander - April 7, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date April 7, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1765 "With a scarf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

