Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1764 СПБ СА T.I. "With a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse Poltina 1764 СПБ СА T.I. "With a scarf" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Poltina 1764 СПБ СА T.I. "With a scarf" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 12 g
  • Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1764
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (113) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1764 "With a scarf" with mark СПБ СА T.I.. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 88 sold at the RND auction for RUB 450,000. Bidding took place February 28, 2016.

Russia Poltina 1764 СПБ СА T.I. "With a scarf" at auction RedSquare - July 21, 2024
Russia Poltina 1764 СПБ СА T.I. "With a scarf" at auction RedSquare - July 21, 2024
Seller RedSquare
Date July 21, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1764 СПБ СА T.I. "With a scarf" at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 30, 2024
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
295 $
Price in auction currency 275 EUR
Russia Poltina 1764 СПБ СА T.I. "With a scarf" at auction RedSquare - June 16, 2024
Russia Poltina 1764 СПБ СА T.I. "With a scarf" at auction RedSquare - June 16, 2024
Seller RedSquare
Date June 16, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1764 СПБ СА T.I. "With a scarf" at auction Katz - May 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
960 $
Price in auction currency 885 EUR
Russia Poltina 1764 СПБ СА T.I. "With a scarf" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - May 28, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Russia Poltina 1764 СПБ СА T.I. "With a scarf" at auction AURORA - May 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1764 СПБ СА T.I. "With a scarf" at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Russia Poltina 1764 СПБ СА T.I. "With a scarf" at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1764 СПБ СА T.I. "With a scarf" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Russia Poltina 1764 СПБ СА T.I. "With a scarf" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1764 СПБ СА T.I. "With a scarf" at auction Знак - September 29, 2023
Russia Poltina 1764 СПБ СА T.I. "With a scarf" at auction Знак - September 29, 2023
Seller Знак
Date September 29, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1764 СПБ СА T.I. "With a scarf" at auction AURORA - September 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1764 СПБ СА T.I. "With a scarf" at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1764 СПБ СА T.I. "With a scarf" at auction Alexander - April 5, 2023
Russia Poltina 1764 СПБ СА T.I. "With a scarf" at auction Alexander - April 5, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date April 5, 2023
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1764 СПБ СА T.I. "With a scarf" at auction Empire - October 29, 2022
Seller Empire
Date October 29, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1764 СПБ СА T.I. "With a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - October 19, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1764 СПБ СА T.I. "With a scarf" at auction Russian Heritage - August 28, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition XF40 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1764 СПБ СА T.I. "With a scarf" at auction Alexander - August 3, 2022
Russia Poltina 1764 СПБ СА T.I. "With a scarf" at auction Alexander - August 3, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date August 3, 2022
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1764 СПБ СА T.I. "With a scarf" at auction Russian Heritage - July 10, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 10, 2022
Condition VF35 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1764 СПБ СА T.I. "With a scarf" at auction Numisbalt - June 12, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 12, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1764 СПБ СА T.I. "With a scarf" at auction Alexander - June 8, 2022
Russia Poltina 1764 СПБ СА T.I. "With a scarf" at auction Alexander - June 8, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date June 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1764 СПБ СА T.I. "With a scarf" at auction Heritage - May 22, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2022
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1764 СПБ СА T.I. "With a scarf" at auction Russian Heritage - May 8, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 8, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price

