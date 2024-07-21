Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina 1764 СПБ СА T.I. "With a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 12 g
- Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1764
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (113) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1764 "With a scarf" with mark СПБ СА T.I.. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 88 sold at the RND auction for RUB 450,000. Bidding took place February 28, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
295 $
Price in auction currency 275 EUR
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date April 5, 2023
Condition VF30
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition XF40 RNGA
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 12, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date June 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2022
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
