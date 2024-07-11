Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina 1764 СПБ ЯI T.I. "With a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 12 g
- Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 542,800
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1764
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (113) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1764 "With a scarf" with mark СПБ ЯI T.I.. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 104 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 675,000. Bidding took place December 18, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (23)
- AURORA (11)
- Coins and Medals (2)
- Empire (6)
- Gorny & Mosch (3)
- Haljak coin auction (2)
- Heritage (3)
- Hess Divo (1)
- Imperial Coin (7)
- Katz (13)
- Kroha (1)
- Künker (9)
- New York Sale (1)
- NIKO (1)
- Numisbalt (3)
- Rare Coins (9)
- Rauch (1)
- RedSquare (1)
- RND (4)
- Russian Heritage (6)
- SINCONA (2)
- UBS (2)
- WAG (1)
- Знак (1)
Seller Alexander
Date February 21, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
8338 $
Price in auction currency 770000 RUB
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
177 $
Price in auction currency 165 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date December 28, 2022
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 12, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date June 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date May 15, 2022
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Poltina 1764 "With a scarf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
