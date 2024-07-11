Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1764 СПБ ЯI T.I. "With a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse Poltina 1764 СПБ ЯI T.I. "With a scarf" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Poltina 1764 СПБ ЯI T.I. "With a scarf" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 12 g
  • Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 542,800

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1764
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (113) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1764 "With a scarf" with mark СПБ ЯI T.I.. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 104 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 675,000. Bidding took place December 18, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (23)
  • AURORA (11)
  • Coins and Medals (2)
  • Empire (6)
  • Gorny & Mosch (3)
  • Haljak coin auction (2)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • Imperial Coin (7)
  • Katz (13)
  • Kroha (1)
  • Künker (9)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • NIKO (1)
  • Numisbalt (3)
  • Rare Coins (9)
  • Rauch (1)
  • RedSquare (1)
  • RND (4)
  • Russian Heritage (6)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • UBS (2)
  • WAG (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia Poltina 1764 СПБ ЯI T.I. "With a scarf" at auction Empire - July 11, 2024
Seller Empire
Date July 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1764 СПБ ЯI T.I. "With a scarf" at auction Alexander - February 21, 2024
Russia Poltina 1764 СПБ ЯI T.I. "With a scarf" at auction Alexander - February 21, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date February 21, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
8338 $
Price in auction currency 770000 RUB
Russia Poltina 1764 СПБ ЯI T.I. "With a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition MS60
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1764 СПБ ЯI T.I. "With a scarf" at auction Numisbalt - November 5, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
177 $
Price in auction currency 165 EUR
Russia Poltina 1764 СПБ ЯI T.I. "With a scarf" at auction Знак - September 29, 2023
Russia Poltina 1764 СПБ ЯI T.I. "With a scarf" at auction Знак - September 29, 2023
Seller Знак
Date September 29, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1764 СПБ ЯI T.I. "With a scarf" at auction Heritage - September 10, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1764 СПБ ЯI T.I. "With a scarf" at auction AURORA - July 27, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date July 27, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1764 СПБ ЯI T.I. "With a scarf" at auction AURORA - May 25, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date May 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1764 СПБ ЯI T.I. "With a scarf" at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2023
Russia Poltina 1764 СПБ ЯI T.I. "With a scarf" at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1764 СПБ ЯI T.I. "With a scarf" at auction Numisbalt - April 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1764 СПБ ЯI T.I. "With a scarf" at auction Katz - December 28, 2022
Seller Katz
Date December 28, 2022
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1764 СПБ ЯI T.I. "With a scarf" at auction Alexander - August 3, 2022
Russia Poltina 1764 СПБ ЯI T.I. "With a scarf" at auction Alexander - August 3, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date August 3, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1764 СПБ ЯI T.I. "With a scarf" at auction AURORA - July 6, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date July 6, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1764 СПБ ЯI T.I. "With a scarf" at auction Numisbalt - June 12, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 12, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1764 СПБ ЯI T.I. "With a scarf" at auction Alexander - June 8, 2022
Russia Poltina 1764 СПБ ЯI T.I. "With a scarf" at auction Alexander - June 8, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date June 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1764 СПБ ЯI T.I. "With a scarf" at auction Katz - May 15, 2022
Seller Katz
Date May 15, 2022
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1764 СПБ ЯI T.I. "With a scarf" at auction Alexander - May 11, 2022
Russia Poltina 1764 СПБ ЯI T.I. "With a scarf" at auction Alexander - May 11, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1764 СПБ ЯI T.I. "With a scarf" at auction Coins and Medals - April 8, 2022
Russia Poltina 1764 СПБ ЯI T.I. "With a scarf" at auction Coins and Medals - April 8, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1764 СПБ ЯI T.I. "With a scarf" at auction Alexander - April 6, 2022
Russia Poltina 1764 СПБ ЯI T.I. "With a scarf" at auction Alexander - April 6, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date April 6, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1764 СПБ ЯI T.I. "With a scarf" at auction Künker - February 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1764 СПБ ЯI T.I. "With a scarf" at auction Alexander - December 15, 2021
Russia Poltina 1764 СПБ ЯI T.I. "With a scarf" at auction Alexander - December 15, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date December 15, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1764 "With a scarf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Catherine II Coins of Russia in 1764 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins Poltina Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search