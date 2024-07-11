Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina 1763 СПБ ЯI T.I. "With a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 12 g
- Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1763
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1763 "With a scarf" with mark СПБ ЯI T.I.. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6566 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 22,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2007.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
389 $
Price in auction currency 34000 RUB
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date July 5, 2023
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
