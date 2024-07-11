Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1763 СПБ ЯI T.I. "With a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse Poltina 1763 СПБ ЯI T.I. "With a scarf" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Poltina 1763 СПБ ЯI T.I. "With a scarf" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 12 g
  • Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1763
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (170) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1763 "With a scarf" with mark СПБ ЯI T.I.. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6566 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 22,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2007.

Russia Poltina 1763 СПБ ЯI T.I. "With a scarf" at auction Empire - July 11, 2024
Seller Empire
Date July 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1763 СПБ ЯI T.I. "With a scarf" at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Russia Poltina 1763 СПБ ЯI T.I. "With a scarf" at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1763 СПБ ЯI T.I. "With a scarf" at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
91 $
Price in auction currency 8000 RUB
Russia Poltina 1763 СПБ ЯI T.I. "With a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
389 $
Price in auction currency 34000 RUB
Russia Poltina 1763 СПБ ЯI T.I. "With a scarf" at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Russia Poltina 1763 СПБ ЯI T.I. "With a scarf" at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1763 СПБ ЯI T.I. "With a scarf" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 3, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1763 СПБ ЯI T.I. "With a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1763 СПБ ЯI T.I. "With a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1763 СПБ ЯI T.I. "With a scarf" at auction Empire - March 28, 2024
Seller Empire
Date March 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1763 СПБ ЯI T.I. "With a scarf" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - February 29, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1763 СПБ ЯI T.I. "With a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1763 СПБ ЯI T.I. "With a scarf" at auction Empire - November 2, 2023
Seller Empire
Date November 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1763 СПБ ЯI T.I. "With a scarf" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - October 26, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date October 26, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1763 СПБ ЯI T.I. "With a scarf" at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1763 СПБ ЯI T.I. "With a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1763 СПБ ЯI T.I. "With a scarf" at auction Numisbalt - October 1, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1763 СПБ ЯI T.I. "With a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1763 СПБ ЯI T.I. "With a scarf" at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1763 СПБ ЯI T.I. "With a scarf" at auction Alexander - July 5, 2023
Russia Poltina 1763 СПБ ЯI T.I. "With a scarf" at auction Alexander - July 5, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date July 5, 2023
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1763 СПБ ЯI T.I. "With a scarf" at auction Знак - June 23, 2023
Russia Poltina 1763 СПБ ЯI T.I. "With a scarf" at auction Знак - June 23, 2023
Seller Знак
Date June 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1763 СПБ ЯI T.I. "With a scarf" at auction Alexander - May 10, 2023
Russia Poltina 1763 СПБ ЯI T.I. "With a scarf" at auction Alexander - May 10, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date May 10, 2023
Condition XF40
Selling price

