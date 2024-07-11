Poltina 1763 СПБ ЯI T.I. "With a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1763 "With a scarf" with mark СПБ ЯI T.I.. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6566 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 22,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2007.

Сondition UNC (8) AU (31) XF (57) VF (50) F (6) G (1) No grade (15) Condition (slab) MS63 (2) MS62 (1) MS61 (4) AU58 (2) AU55 (5) AU53 (1) AU50 (11) XF45 (3) XF40 (17) VF35 (14) VF30 (3) VF25 (2) VF20 (3) F15 (1) DETAILS (3) Service NGC (10) PCGS (1) RNGA (2)

