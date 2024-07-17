Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1763 СПБ НК T.I. "With a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse Poltina 1763 СПБ НК T.I. "With a scarf" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Poltina 1763 СПБ НК T.I. "With a scarf" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 12 g
  • Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 251,800

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1763
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (67) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1763 "With a scarf" with mark СПБ НК T.I.. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6565 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 3,600. Bidding took place October 9, 2007.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (5)
  • AURORA (5)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • CNG (1)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Empire (3)
  • Gorny & Mosch (4)
  • Imperial Coin (4)
  • Katz (3)
  • Künker (11)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • MUNZE (1)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numisbalt (4)
  • Oslo Myntgalleri (1)
  • Rare Coins (4)
  • RND (8)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • SINCONA (3)
  • Знак (1)
Russia Poltina 1763 СПБ НК T.I. "With a scarf" at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1763 СПБ НК T.I. "With a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
297 $
Price in auction currency 26000 RUB
Russia Poltina 1763 СПБ НК T.I. "With a scarf" at auction New York Sale - January 11, 2024
Seller New York Sale
Date January 11, 2024
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
600 $
Price in auction currency 600 USD
Russia Poltina 1763 СПБ НК T.I. "With a scarf" at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - November 26, 2023
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date November 26, 2023
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1763 СПБ НК T.I. "With a scarf" at auction Numisbalt - October 1, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1763 СПБ НК T.I. "With a scarf" at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Russia Poltina 1763 СПБ НК T.I. "With a scarf" at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Seller Знак
Date July 14, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1763 СПБ НК T.I. "With a scarf" at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1763 СПБ НК T.I. "With a scarf" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - April 20, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date April 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1763 СПБ НК T.I. "With a scarf" at auction Coins and Medals - April 6, 2023
Russia Poltina 1763 СПБ НК T.I. "With a scarf" at auction Coins and Medals - April 6, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1763 СПБ НК T.I. "With a scarf" at auction Numisbalt - June 12, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 12, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1763 СПБ НК T.I. "With a scarf" at auction Numisbalt - November 7, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 7, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1763 СПБ НК T.I. "With a scarf" at auction AURORA - May 26, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date May 26, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1763 СПБ НК T.I. "With a scarf" at auction AURORA - March 30, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date March 30, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1763 СПБ НК T.I. "With a scarf" at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Russia Poltina 1763 СПБ НК T.I. "With a scarf" at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1763 СПБ НК T.I. "With a scarf" at auction Numisbalt - March 14, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date March 14, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1763 СПБ НК T.I. "With a scarf" at auction Katz - March 7, 2021
Seller Katz
Date March 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1763 СПБ НК T.I. "With a scarf" at auction AURORA - January 27, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date January 27, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1763 СПБ НК T.I. "With a scarf" at auction Katz - December 20, 2020
Seller Katz
Date December 20, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1763 СПБ НК T.I. "With a scarf" at auction SINCONA - October 19, 2020
Seller SINCONA
Date October 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1763 СПБ НК T.I. "With a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - September 23, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 23, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1763 СПБ НК T.I. "With a scarf" at auction Niemczyk - March 13, 2020
Russia Poltina 1763 СПБ НК T.I. "With a scarf" at auction Niemczyk - March 13, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1763 "With a scarf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Catherine II Coins of Russia in 1763 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins Poltina Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search