Poltina 1763 СПБ НК T.I. "With a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 12 g
- Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 251,800
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1763
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1763 "With a scarf" with mark СПБ НК T.I.. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6565 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 3,600. Bidding took place October 9, 2007.
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
297 $
Price in auction currency 26000 RUB
Seller New York Sale
Date January 11, 2024
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
600 $
Price in auction currency 600 USD
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date November 26, 2023
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date April 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 12, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 7, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date March 14, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 23, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
