Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1762 СПБ НК T.I. "With a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse Poltina 1762 СПБ НК T.I. "With a scarf" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Poltina 1762 СПБ НК T.I. "With a scarf" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 12 g
  • Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 148,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1762
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (81) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1762 "With a scarf" with mark СПБ НК T.I.. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 666 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 15,000. Bidding took place February 6, 2014.

Russia Poltina 1762 СПБ НК T.I. "With a scarf" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
326 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Russia Poltina 1762 СПБ НК T.I. "With a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1762 СПБ НК T.I. "With a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1762 СПБ НК T.I. "With a scarf" at auction AURORA - October 5, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date October 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
703 $
Price in auction currency 70000 RUB
Russia Poltina 1762 СПБ НК T.I. "With a scarf" at auction AURORA - September 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1762 СПБ НК T.I. "With a scarf" at auction AURORA - May 25, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date May 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1762 СПБ НК T.I. "With a scarf" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - November 17, 2022
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date November 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1762 СПБ НК T.I. "With a scarf" at auction Numisbalt - November 6, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1762 СПБ НК T.I. "With a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - October 1, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 1, 2022
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1762 СПБ НК T.I. "With a scarf" at auction Alexander - September 21, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date September 21, 2022
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1762 СПБ НК T.I. "With a scarf" at auction Alexander - July 6, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date July 6, 2022
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1762 СПБ НК T.I. "With a scarf" at auction Künker - February 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1762 СПБ НК T.I. "With a scarf" at auction Alexander - February 9, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date February 9, 2022
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1762 СПБ НК T.I. "With a scarf" at auction Katz - December 29, 2021
Seller Katz
Date December 29, 2021
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1762 СПБ НК T.I. "With a scarf" at auction Numisbalt - December 19, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1762 СПБ НК T.I. "With a scarf" at auction Russian Heritage - December 12, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1762 СПБ НК T.I. "With a scarf" at auction Katz - October 24, 2021
Seller Katz
Date October 24, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1762 СПБ НК T.I. "With a scarf" at auction Alexander - November 20, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date November 20, 2021
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1762 СПБ НК T.I. "With a scarf" at auction Katz - June 20, 2021
Seller Katz
Date June 20, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1762 СПБ НК T.I. "With a scarf" at auction Alexander - June 2, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date June 2, 2021
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1762 СПБ НК T.I. "With a scarf" at auction Katz - April 18, 2021
Seller Katz
Date April 18, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1762 "With a scarf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

