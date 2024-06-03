Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina 1762 СПБ НК T.I. "With a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 12 g
- Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 148,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1762
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (81) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1762 "With a scarf" with mark СПБ НК T.I.. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 666 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 15,000. Bidding took place February 6, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
326 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Seller AURORA
Date October 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
703 $
Price in auction currency 70000 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date February 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date February 9, 2022
Condition VF30
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date December 29, 2021
Condition MS62
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
