Poltina 1762 СПБ НК T.I. "With a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1762 "With a scarf" with mark СПБ НК T.I.. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 666 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 15,000. Bidding took place February 6, 2014.

