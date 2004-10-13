Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina 1764 ММД EI T.I. "With a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Gorny & Mosch
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 12 g
- Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1764
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1764 "With a scarf" with mark ММД EI T.I.. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6768 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2004.
Сondition
- All companies
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of Poltina 1764 "With a scarf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search