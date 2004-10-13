Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1764 ММД EI T.I. "With a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse Poltina 1764 ММД EI T.I. "With a scarf" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Poltina 1764 ММД EI T.I. "With a scarf" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 12 g
  • Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1764
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1764 "With a scarf" with mark ММД EI T.I.. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6768 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2004.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
Russia Poltina 1764 ММД EI T.I. "With a scarf" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 13, 2004
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 13, 2004
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1764 "With a scarf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Catherine II Coins of Russia in 1764 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins Poltina Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search