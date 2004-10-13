Poltina 1764 ММД EI T.I. "With a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1764 "With a scarf" with mark ММД EI T.I.. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6768 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2004.

Сondition No grade (1)