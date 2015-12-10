Poltina 1763 ММД EI T.I. "With a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1763 "With a scarf" with mark ММД EI T.I.. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 906 sold at the José A. Herrero, S.A. auction for EUR 270. Bidding took place December 10, 2015.

Сondition VF (1)