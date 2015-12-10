Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1763 ММД EI T.I. "With a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

no image
no image

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 12 g
  • Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 49,400

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1763
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1763 "With a scarf" with mark ММД EI T.I.. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 906 sold at the José A. Herrero, S.A. auction for EUR 270. Bidding took place December 10, 2015.

Russia Poltina 1763 ММД EI T.I. "With a scarf" at auction Herrero - December 10, 2015
Seller Herrero
Date December 10, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1763 "With a scarf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

