Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina 1762 ММД ДМ T.I. "With a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 12 g
- Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 14,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1762
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (104) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1762 "With a scarf" with mark ММД ДМ T.I.. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 258 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 2,750. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
- Alexander (15)
- AURORA (10)
- Busso Peus (1)
- Empire (4)
- Gorny & Mosch (7)
- Heritage (4)
- Imperial Coin (7)
- Katz (4)
- Künker (13)
- New York Sale (1)
- NIKO (7)
- Rare Coins (11)
- Rauch (1)
- RND (3)
- Russian Heritage (6)
- SINCONA (1)
- Sonntag (1)
- Stack's (1)
- UBS (1)
- WCN (1)
- Знак (4)
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
366 $
Price in auction currency 32000 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
280 $
Price in auction currency 26000 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 23, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date August 28, 2021
Condition VF20
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 5
Where to sell?
For the sale of Poltina 1762 "With a scarf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search