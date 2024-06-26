Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1762 ММД ДМ T.I. "With a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse Poltina 1762 ММД ДМ T.I. "With a scarf" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Poltina 1762 ММД ДМ T.I. "With a scarf" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 12 g
  • Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 14,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1762
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (104) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1762 "With a scarf" with mark ММД ДМ T.I.. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 258 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 2,750. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
  • Alexander (15)
  • AURORA (10)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Empire (4)
  • Gorny & Mosch (7)
  • Heritage (4)
  • Imperial Coin (7)
  • Katz (4)
  • Künker (13)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • NIKO (7)
  • Rare Coins (11)
  • Rauch (1)
  • RND (3)
  • Russian Heritage (6)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • UBS (1)
  • WCN (1)
  • Знак (4)
Russia Poltina 1762 ММД ДМ T.I. "With a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
366 $
Price in auction currency 32000 RUB
Russia Poltina 1762 ММД ДМ T.I. "With a scarf" at auction AURORA - December 7, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
280 $
Price in auction currency 26000 RUB
Russia Poltina 1762 ММД ДМ T.I. "With a scarf" at auction Знак - September 29, 2023
Russia Poltina 1762 ММД ДМ T.I. "With a scarf" at auction Знак - September 29, 2023
Seller Знак
Date September 29, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1762 ММД ДМ T.I. "With a scarf" at auction AURORA - September 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1762 ММД ДМ T.I. "With a scarf" at auction Alexander - February 8, 2023
Russia Poltina 1762 ММД ДМ T.I. "With a scarf" at auction Alexander - February 8, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date February 8, 2023
Condition F15
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1762 ММД ДМ T.I. "With a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1762 ММД ДМ T.I. "With a scarf" at auction Russian Heritage - November 13, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1762 ММД ДМ T.I. "With a scarf" at auction Russian Heritage - October 30, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 30, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1762 ММД ДМ T.I. "With a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - October 19, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1762 ММД ДМ T.I. "With a scarf" at auction Alexander - August 27, 2022
Russia Poltina 1762 ММД ДМ T.I. "With a scarf" at auction Alexander - August 27, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date August 27, 2022
Condition F15
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1762 ММД ДМ T.I. "With a scarf" at auction Alexander - June 8, 2022
Russia Poltina 1762 ММД ДМ T.I. "With a scarf" at auction Alexander - June 8, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date June 8, 2022
Condition F15
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1762 ММД ДМ T.I. "With a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - April 6, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1762 ММД ДМ T.I. "With a scarf" at auction Alexander - February 9, 2022
Russia Poltina 1762 ММД ДМ T.I. "With a scarf" at auction Alexander - February 9, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date February 9, 2022
Condition F15
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1762 ММД ДМ T.I. "With a scarf" at auction Heritage - January 23, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date January 23, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1762 ММД ДМ T.I. "With a scarf" at auction Russian Heritage - December 12, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1762 ММД ДМ T.I. "With a scarf" at auction Alexander - November 20, 2021
Russia Poltina 1762 ММД ДМ T.I. "With a scarf" at auction Alexander - November 20, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date November 20, 2021
Condition F15
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1762 ММД ДМ T.I. "With a scarf" at auction Alexander - August 28, 2021
Russia Poltina 1762 ММД ДМ T.I. "With a scarf" at auction Alexander - August 28, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date August 28, 2021
Condition VF20
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1762 ММД ДМ T.I. "With a scarf" at auction Imperial Coin - July 13, 2021
Russia Poltina 1762 ММД ДМ T.I. "With a scarf" at auction Imperial Coin - July 13, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 13, 2021
Condition VF DETAILS
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1762 ММД ДМ T.I. "With a scarf" at auction Sonntag - June 1, 2021
Seller Sonntag
Date June 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1762 ММД ДМ T.I. "With a scarf" at auction AURORA - May 26, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date May 26, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1762 ММД ДМ T.I. "With a scarf" at auction Alexander - June 2, 2021
Russia Poltina 1762 ММД ДМ T.I. "With a scarf" at auction Alexander - June 2, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date June 2, 2021
Condition VF20
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1762 "With a scarf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Catherine II Coins of Russia in 1762 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins Poltina Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search