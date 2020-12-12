Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1764 СПБ "With a scarf". Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)
Variety: Restrike
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 2,37 g
- Pure silver (0,0571 oz) 1,7775 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Grivennik (10 Kopeks)
- Year 1764
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1764 "With a scarf" with mark СПБ. Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 181 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 11,000. Bidding took place December 18, 2015.







Seller Alexander
Date December 19, 2015
Condition MS62
Selling price
11000 $
Price in auction currency 11000 USD
Where to sell?
For the sale of Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1764 "With a scarf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
