Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1764 СПБ "With a scarf". Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1764 СПБ "With a scarf" Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1764 СПБ "With a scarf" Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 2,37 g
  • Pure silver (0,0571 oz) 1,7775 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Grivennik (10 Kopeks)
  • Year 1764
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1764 "With a scarf" with mark СПБ. Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 181 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 11,000. Bidding took place December 18, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • Russian Heritage (2)
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1764 СПБ "With a scarf" at auction Russian Heritage - December 12, 2020
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1764 СПБ "With a scarf" at auction Russian Heritage - December 12, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 12, 2020
Condition MS62 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1764 СПБ "With a scarf" at auction Russian Heritage - October 14, 2017
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 14, 2017
Condition MS62 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1764 СПБ "With a scarf" at auction Alexander - December 19, 2015
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1764 СПБ "With a scarf" at auction Alexander - December 19, 2015
Seller Alexander
Date December 19, 2015
Condition MS62
Selling price
11000 $
Price in auction currency 11000 USD
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1764 СПБ "With a scarf" at auction SINCONA - October 14, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
8901 $
Price in auction currency 8500 CHF

Where to sell?

For the sale of Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1764 "With a scarf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Catherine II Coins of Russia in 1764 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins Grivennik (10 Kopeks) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search