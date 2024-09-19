Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1777 СПБ. Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1777 СПБ Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1777 СПБ Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 2,37 g
  • Pure silver (0,0571 oz) 1,7775 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Grivennik (10 Kopeks)
  • Year 1777
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1777 with mark СПБ. Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II. The record price belongs to the lot 97 sold at the RND auction for RUB 1,350,000. Bidding took place February 28, 2016.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • RND (2)
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1777 СПБ at auction RND - October 2, 2020
Seller RND
Date October 2, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
12322 $
Price in auction currency 950000 RUB
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1777 СПБ at auction RND - February 28, 2016
Seller RND
Date February 28, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1777 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

