Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1777 СПБ. Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)
Variety: Restrike
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1777 with mark СПБ. Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II. The record price belongs to the lot 97 sold at the RND auction for RUB 1,350,000. Bidding took place February 28, 2016.
For the sale of Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1777 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
