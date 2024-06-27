Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1796 СПБ (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 2,37 g
- Pure silver (0,0571 oz) 1,7775 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,321,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Grivennik (10 Kopeks)
- Year 1796
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1796 with mark СПБ. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 112 sold at the RND auction for RUB 44,000. Bidding took place December 18, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
29 $
Price in auction currency 2566 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
79 $
Price in auction currency 7000 RUB
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Seller Numisbalt
Date March 14, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******

Seller Alexander
Date March 10, 2021
Condition AU58
Selling price
******

Seller Numisbalt
Date October 24, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******

Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 17, 2019
Condition VF30
Selling price
******

Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

