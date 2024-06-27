Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1796 СПБ (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1796 СПБ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1796 СПБ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 2,37 g
  • Pure silver (0,0571 oz) 1,7775 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,321,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Grivennik (10 Kopeks)
  • Year 1796
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1796 with mark СПБ. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 112 sold at the RND auction for RUB 44,000. Bidding took place December 18, 2021.

Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1796 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
29 $
Price in auction currency 2566 RUB
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1796 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
79 $
Price in auction currency 7000 RUB
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1796 СПБ at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1796 СПБ at auction Empire - November 2, 2023
Seller Empire
Date November 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1796 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1796 СПБ at auction RND - December 18, 2021
Seller RND
Date December 18, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1796 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - March 14, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date March 14, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1796 СПБ at auction Alexander - March 10, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date March 10, 2021
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
******
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1796 СПБ at auction Spink - January 12, 2021
Seller Spink
Date January 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1796 СПБ at auction Alexander - December 9, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date December 9, 2020
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1796 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - October 24, 2020
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 24, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1796 СПБ at auction RND - July 2, 2020
Seller RND
Date July 2, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1796 СПБ at auction SINCONA - June 9, 2020
Seller SINCONA
Date June 9, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1796 СПБ at auction Katz - June 7, 2020
Seller Katz
Date June 7, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1796 СПБ at auction Alexander - May 6, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date May 6, 2020
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1796 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - December 17, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 17, 2019
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
******
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1796 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - October 29, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 29, 2019
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1796 СПБ at auction Katz - October 28, 2018
Seller Katz
Date October 28, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1796 СПБ at auction Katz - February 25, 2018
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1796 СПБ at auction Alexander - December 15, 2017
Seller Alexander
Date December 15, 2017
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1796 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - September 26, 2017
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 26, 2017
Condition VF25
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1796 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

