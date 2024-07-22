Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1795 СПБ (Russia, Catherine II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 2,37 g
- Pure silver (0,0571 oz) 1,7775 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,230,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Grivennik (10 Kopeks)
- Year 1795
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (35)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1795 with mark СПБ. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8395 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 1,400. Bidding took place October 16, 2008.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Empire
Date June 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
368 $
Price in auction currency 30000 RUB
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date January 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition AU53 RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date August 28, 2021
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date July 12, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1795 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
