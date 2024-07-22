Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1795 СПБ (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1795 with mark СПБ. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8395 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 1,400. Bidding took place October 16, 2008.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (14) XF (5) VF (9) No grade (3) Condition (slab) MS61 (2) AU58 (1) AU55 (1) AU53 (2) XF40 (1) VF30 (1) VF25 (1) Service RNGA (1) ННР (1) NGC (2)

