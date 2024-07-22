Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1795 СПБ (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1795 СПБ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1795 СПБ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 2,37 g
  • Pure silver (0,0571 oz) 1,7775 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,230,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Grivennik (10 Kopeks)
  • Year 1795
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (35)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1795 with mark СПБ. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8395 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 1,400. Bidding took place October 16, 2008.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (6)
  • AURORA (1)
  • Coins.ee (2)
  • Empire (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Hermes Auctions (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • iNumis (1)
  • Katz (2)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rare Coins (6)
  • RedSquare (2)
  • RND (5)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • WCN (1)
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1795 СПБ at auction Hermes Auctions - July 22, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1795 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1795 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1795 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 26 EUR
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1795 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1795 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1795 СПБ at auction Empire - June 1, 2023
Seller Empire
Date June 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
368 $
Price in auction currency 30000 RUB
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1795 СПБ at auction AURORA - April 27, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1795 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1795 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1795 СПБ at auction Münzen & Medaillen - January 27, 2023
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date January 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1795 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - August 28, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition AU53 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1795 СПБ at auction Alexander - July 6, 2022
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1795 СПБ at auction Alexander - July 6, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date July 6, 2022
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1795 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - March 26, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1795 СПБ at auction RedSquare - February 19, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date February 19, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1795 СПБ at auction RND - December 18, 2021
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1795 СПБ at auction RND - December 18, 2021
Seller RND
Date December 18, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1795 СПБ at auction RedSquare - October 2, 2021
Seller RedSquare
Date October 2, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1795 СПБ at auction Alexander - August 28, 2021
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1795 СПБ at auction Alexander - August 28, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date August 28, 2021
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1795 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - July 12, 2021
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1795 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - July 12, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date July 12, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1795 СПБ at auction Alexander - June 30, 2021
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1795 СПБ at auction Alexander - June 30, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date June 30, 2021
Condition VF25
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1795 СПБ at auction Katz - April 18, 2021
Seller Katz
Date April 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1795 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - March 14, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date March 14, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1795 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Catherine II Coins of Russia in 1795 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins Grivennik (10 Kopeks) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search