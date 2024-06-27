Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1794 СПБ (Russia, Catherine II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 2,37 g
- Pure silver (0,0571 oz) 1,7775 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,030,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Grivennik (10 Kopeks)
- Year 1794
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (40)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1794 with mark СПБ. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 479 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,100. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 1600 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition F12
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 2154 RUB
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date October 22, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 11, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 12, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 4, 2021
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
