Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1794 СПБ (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1794 СПБ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1794 СПБ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 2,37 g
  • Pure silver (0,0571 oz) 1,7775 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,030,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Grivennik (10 Kopeks)
  • Year 1794
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (40)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1794 with mark СПБ. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 479 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,100. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1794 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 1600 RUB
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1794 СПБ at auction Знак - April 26, 2024
Seller Знак
Date April 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1794 СПБ at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition F12
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 2154 RUB
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1794 СПБ at auction Alexander - February 21, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date February 21, 2024
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1794 СПБ at auction RND - February 15, 2024
Seller RND
Date February 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1794 СПБ at auction COINSNET - October 22, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date October 22, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1794 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1794 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - December 11, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 11, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date May 12, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1794 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 4, 2021
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1794 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - November 1, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 8, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date March 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1794 СПБ at auction Alexander - March 10, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date March 10, 2021
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1794 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

