Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1794 СПБ (Russia, Catherine II)

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1794 with mark СПБ. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 479 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,100. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

