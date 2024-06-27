Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1792 СПБ (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1792 СПБ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1792 СПБ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 2,37 g
  • Pure silver (0,0571 oz) 1,7775 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,000,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Grivennik (10 Kopeks)
  • Year 1792
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1792 with mark СПБ. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 333 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 8,000. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.

Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1792 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1792 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 1300 RUB
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1792 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 44 EUR
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1792 СПБ at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1792 СПБ at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1792 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - April 6, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 6, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1792 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - January 25, 2022
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1792 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - January 25, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 25, 2022
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1792 СПБ at auction RND - December 18, 2021
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1792 СПБ at auction RND - December 18, 2021
Seller RND
Date December 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1792 СПБ at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 21, 2021
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1792 СПБ at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 21, 2021
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1792 СПБ at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2021
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1792 СПБ at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1792 СПБ at auction Alexander - December 9, 2020
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1792 СПБ at auction Alexander - December 9, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date December 9, 2020
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1792 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - October 24, 2020
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 24, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1792 СПБ at auction RND - July 2, 2020
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1792 СПБ at auction RND - July 2, 2020
Seller RND
Date July 2, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1792 СПБ at auction Alexander - May 6, 2020
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1792 СПБ at auction Alexander - May 6, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date May 6, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1792 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - September 24, 2019
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1792 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - September 24, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 24, 2019
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1792 СПБ at auction Numisor - June 25, 2019
Seller Numisor
Date June 25, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1792 СПБ at auction Alexander - April 18, 2018
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1792 СПБ at auction Alexander - April 18, 2018
Seller Alexander
Date April 18, 2018
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1792 СПБ at auction Niemczyk - March 25, 2018
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1792 СПБ at auction Niemczyk - March 25, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 25, 2018
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1792 СПБ at auction Alexander - December 15, 2017
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1792 СПБ at auction Alexander - December 15, 2017
Seller Alexander
Date December 15, 2017
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1792 СПБ at auction RND - December 2, 2017
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1792 СПБ at auction RND - December 2, 2017
Seller RND
Date December 2, 2017
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1792 СПБ at auction WDA - MiM - October 7, 2017
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1792 СПБ at auction WDA - MiM - October 7, 2017
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 7, 2017
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1792 СПБ at auction SINCONA - October 14, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1792 СПБ at auction Höhn - September 14, 2013
Seller Höhn
Date September 14, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price

