Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1792 СПБ (Russia, Catherine II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 2,37 g
- Pure silver (0,0571 oz) 1,7775 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,000,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Grivennik (10 Kopeks)
- Year 1792
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1792 with mark СПБ. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 333 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 8,000. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 1300 RUB
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 44 EUR
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 6, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 25, 2022
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 24, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 24, 2019
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
******
Seller Alexander
Date April 18, 2018
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 25, 2018
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller RND
Date December 2, 2017
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 7, 2017
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1792 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
