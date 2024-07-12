Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1791 СПБ (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Imperial Coin
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 2,37 g
- Pure silver (0,0571 oz) 1,7775 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,730,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Grivennik (10 Kopeks)
- Year 1791
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (40)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1791 with mark СПБ. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 145 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 80,000. Bidding took place February 23, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (3)
- Antykwariat u Nilsa (1)
- AURORA (3)
- Busso Peus (1)
- Coins and Medals (2)
- COINSNET (2)
- Empire (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Imperial Coin (5)
- Katz (6)
- Numisbalt (4)
- Rare Coins (5)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- WCN (2)
- Westfälische (1)
- Знак (1)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
181 $
Price in auction currency 16000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Antykwariat u Nilsa
Date June 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1791 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search