Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1791 СПБ (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1791 СПБ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1791 СПБ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Imperial Coin

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 2,37 g
  • Pure silver (0,0571 oz) 1,7775 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,730,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Grivennik (10 Kopeks)
  • Year 1791
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (40)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1791 with mark СПБ. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 145 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 80,000. Bidding took place February 23, 2017.

Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1791 СПБ at auction Знак - July 12, 2024
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1791 СПБ at auction Знак - July 12, 2024
Seller Знак
Date July 12, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1791 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1791 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
181 $
Price in auction currency 16000 RUB
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1791 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
64 $
Price in auction currency 260 PLN
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1791 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1791 СПБ at auction AURORA - October 26, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1791 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - October 1, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1791 СПБ at auction Antykwariat u Nilsa - June 16, 2023
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1791 СПБ at auction Antykwariat u Nilsa - June 16, 2023
Seller Antykwariat u Nilsa
Date June 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1791 СПБ at auction AURORA - April 27, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1791 СПБ at auction COINSNET - April 2, 2023
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1791 СПБ at auction COINSNET - April 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date April 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1791 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date February 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1791 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1791 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - October 19, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1791 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - December 15, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1791 СПБ at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1791 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - October 7, 2021
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1791 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - October 7, 2021
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1791 СПБ at auction Alexander - June 30, 2021
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1791 СПБ at auction Alexander - June 30, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date June 30, 2021
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1791 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - May 9, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1791 СПБ at auction Alexander - May 5, 2021
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1791 СПБ at auction Alexander - May 5, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date May 5, 2021
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1791 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - April 27, 2021
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1791 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - April 27, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date April 27, 2021
Condition VG
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1791 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

