Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1787 СПБ (Russia, Catherine II)

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1787 with mark СПБ. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 111 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 66,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2023.

