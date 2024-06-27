Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1787 СПБ (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 2,37 g
- Pure silver (0,0571 oz) 1,7775 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,000,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Grivennik (10 Kopeks)
- Year 1787
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (115)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1787 with mark СПБ. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 111 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 66,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 1300 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date May 28, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS ННР
Selling price
147 $
Price in auction currency 13500 RUB
Seller Katz
Date December 28, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Alexander
Date December 20, 2023
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller Empire
Date September 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Alexander
Date July 5, 2023
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1787 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
