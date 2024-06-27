Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1787 СПБ (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1787 СПБ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1787 СПБ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 2,37 g
  • Pure silver (0,0571 oz) 1,7775 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,000,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Grivennik (10 Kopeks)
  • Year 1787
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (115)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1787 with mark СПБ. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 111 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 66,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2023.

Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1787 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 1300 RUB
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1787 СПБ at auction AURORA - May 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 28, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS ННР
Selling price
147 $
Price in auction currency 13500 RUB
Seller WCN
Date May 16, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1787 СПБ at auction BAC - May 7, 2024
Seller BAC
Date May 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1787 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1787 СПБ at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1787 СПБ at auction Katz - December 28, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 28, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1787 СПБ at auction Alexander - December 20, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date December 20, 2023
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1787 СПБ at auction BAC - December 12, 2023
Seller BAC
Date December 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1787 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1787 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - October 13, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1787 СПБ at auction Empire - September 21, 2023
Seller Empire
Date September 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1787 СПБ at auction BAC - July 25, 2023
Seller BAC
Date July 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1787 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1787 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1787 СПБ at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1787 СПБ at auction Alexander - July 5, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date July 5, 2023
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1787 СПБ at auction Знак - June 23, 2023
Seller Знак
Date June 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1787 СПБ at auction AURORA - May 25, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date May 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1787 СПБ at auction AURORA - April 27, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1787 СПБ at auction AURORA - March 2, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date March 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1787 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

