Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1786 СПБ (Russia, Catherine II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 2,37 g
- Pure silver (0,0571 oz) 1,7775 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Grivennik (10 Kopeks)
- Year 1786
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1786 with mark СПБ. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 108 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 55,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2023.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 1500 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS60 ННР
Selling price
563 $
Price in auction currency 55000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition MS60 ННР
Selling price
