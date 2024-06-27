Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1786 СПБ (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1786 СПБ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1786 СПБ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 2,37 g
  • Pure silver (0,0571 oz) 1,7775 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Grivennik (10 Kopeks)
  • Year 1786
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24)

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1786 with mark СПБ. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 108 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 55,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2023.

Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1786 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 1500 RUB
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1786 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1786 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - October 13, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS60 ННР
Selling price
563 $
Price in auction currency 55000 RUB
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1786 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1786 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - March 26, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition MS60 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1786 СПБ at auction RND - December 18, 2021
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1786 СПБ at auction RND - December 18, 2021
Seller RND
Date December 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1786 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - November 1, 2021
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1786 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - November 1, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition AU55 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1786 СПБ at auction Katz - March 7, 2021
Seller Katz
Date March 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1786 СПБ at auction Alexander - December 9, 2020
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1786 СПБ at auction Alexander - December 9, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date December 9, 2020
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1786 СПБ at auction RND - July 2, 2020
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1786 СПБ at auction RND - July 2, 2020
Seller RND
Date July 2, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1786 СПБ at auction Alexander - May 6, 2020
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1786 СПБ at auction Alexander - May 6, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date May 6, 2020
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1786 СПБ at auction RND - June 25, 2019
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1786 СПБ at auction RND - June 25, 2019
Seller RND
Date June 25, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1786 СПБ at auction RND - May 24, 2019
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1786 СПБ at auction RND - May 24, 2019
Seller RND
Date May 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1786 СПБ at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - May 11, 2019
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 11, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1786 СПБ at auction Alexander - December 15, 2017
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1786 СПБ at auction Alexander - December 15, 2017
Seller Alexander
Date December 15, 2017
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1786 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - November 15, 2016
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1786 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - November 15, 2016
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 15, 2016
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1786 СПБ at auction Alexander - November 26, 2015
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1786 СПБ at auction Alexander - November 26, 2015
Seller Alexander
Date November 26, 2015
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1786 СПБ at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - May 20, 2015
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date May 20, 2015
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1786 СПБ at auction Alexander - February 16, 2015
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1786 СПБ at auction Alexander - February 16, 2015
Seller Alexander
Date February 16, 2015
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1786 СПБ at auction Empire - September 27, 2014
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1786 СПБ at auction Empire - September 27, 2014
Seller Empire
Date September 27, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1786 СПБ at auction Künker - October 11, 2013
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

