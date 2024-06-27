Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1786 СПБ (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1786 with mark СПБ. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 108 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 55,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2023.

