Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1781 СПБ (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 2,37 g
- Pure silver (0,0571 oz) 1,7775 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Grivennik (10 Kopeks)
- Year 1781
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (80)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1781 with mark СПБ. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 65 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 280,000. Bidding took place January 13, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (11)
- Coins and Medals (2)
- Coins.ee (4)
- Empire (4)
- Felzmann (7)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Haljak coin auction (2)
- Holmasto (1)
- Imperial Coin (4)
- Katz (9)
- MS67 (2)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Numisbalt (4)
- Rare Coins (9)
- Rauch (1)
- RND (3)
- Russian Heritage (3)
- Russiancoin (6)
- SINCONA (2)
- Stack's (1)
- Universum Coins GmbH (1)
- Varesi (1)
- WCN (1)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 1100 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition MS61
Selling price
561 $
Price in auction currency 50000 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date February 21, 2024
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition MS61 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date April 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 11, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 4
Where to sell?
For the sale of Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1781 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search