Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1781 СПБ (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1781 СПБ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1781 СПБ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 2,37 g
  • Pure silver (0,0571 oz) 1,7775 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Grivennik (10 Kopeks)
  • Year 1781
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (80)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1781 with mark СПБ. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 65 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 280,000. Bidding took place January 13, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (11)
  • Coins and Medals (2)
  • Coins.ee (4)
  • Empire (4)
  • Felzmann (7)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Haljak coin auction (2)
  • Holmasto (1)
  • Imperial Coin (4)
  • Katz (9)
  • MS67 (2)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Numisbalt (4)
  • Rare Coins (9)
  • Rauch (1)
  • RND (3)
  • Russian Heritage (3)
  • Russiancoin (6)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
  • Varesi (1)
  • WCN (1)
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1781 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1781 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 1100 RUB
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1781 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition MS61
Selling price
561 $
Price in auction currency 50000 RUB
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1781 СПБ at auction Alexander - February 21, 2024
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1781 СПБ at auction Alexander - February 21, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date February 21, 2024
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1781 СПБ at auction Alexander - January 24, 2024
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1781 СПБ at auction Alexander - January 24, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date January 24, 2024
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1781 СПБ at auction Alexander - December 20, 2023
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1781 СПБ at auction Alexander - December 20, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date December 20, 2023
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1781 СПБ at auction Alexander - November 22, 2023
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1781 СПБ at auction Alexander - November 22, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date November 22, 2023
Condition AU50
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1781 СПБ at auction Alexander - October 25, 2023
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1781 СПБ at auction Alexander - October 25, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date October 25, 2023
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1781 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1781 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1781 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition MS61 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1781 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - September 14, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 14, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1781 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - July 20, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 20, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1781 СПБ at auction RND - July 12, 2023
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1781 СПБ at auction RND - July 12, 2023
Seller RND
Date July 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1781 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - June 8, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 8, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1781 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1781 СПБ at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - April 20, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date April 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1781 СПБ at auction Empire - April 13, 2023
Seller Empire
Date April 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1781 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - March 30, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 30, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1781 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - February 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1781 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - December 11, 2022
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1781 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - December 11, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 11, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1781 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1781 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Catherine II Coins of Russia in 1781 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins Grivennik (10 Kopeks) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search