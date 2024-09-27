Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1780 СПБ (Russia, Catherine II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 2,37 g
- Pure silver (0,0571 oz) 1,7775 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 142,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Grivennik (10 Kopeks)
- Year 1780
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
