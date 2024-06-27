Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1779 СПБ (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 2,37 g
- Pure silver (0,0571 oz) 1,7775 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,376,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Grivennik (10 Kopeks)
- Year 1779
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (77)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1779 with mark СПБ. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 111 sold at the RND auction for RUB 95,000. Bidding took place July 2, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (8)
- AURORA (5)
- Busso Peus (2)
- Coins and Medals (5)
- Coins.ee (2)
- DNW (1)
- Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)
- Empire (5)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Haljak coin auction (1)
- Imperial Coin (6)
- Katz (5)
- Künker (2)
- La Galerie Numismatique (4)
- MUNZE (1)
- Numisbalt (4)
- Rare Coins (10)
- Rauch (2)
- RND (2)
- Russiancoin (4)
- SINCONA (3)
- WCN (1)
- Wójcicki (1)
- Знак (1)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
62 $
Price in auction currency 5500 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 3000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date September 22, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date February 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 26, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 25, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 4
Where to sell?
For the sale of Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1779 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search