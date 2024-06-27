Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1779 СПБ (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1779 СПБ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1779 СПБ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 2,37 g
  • Pure silver (0,0571 oz) 1,7775 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,376,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Grivennik (10 Kopeks)
  • Year 1779
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (77)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1779 with mark СПБ. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 111 sold at the RND auction for RUB 95,000. Bidding took place July 2, 2020.

Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1779 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
62 $
Price in auction currency 5500 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 3000 RUB
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1779 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1779 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1779 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1779 СПБ at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1779 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date September 22, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1779 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1779 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition MS60
Selling price
Seller Знак
Date June 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1779 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition MS60
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1779 СПБ at auction AURORA - February 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date February 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1779 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - May 26, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 26, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 25, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date January 12, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price

