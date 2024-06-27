Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1778 СПБ (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 2,37 g
- Pure silver (0,0571 oz) 1,7775 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 540,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Grivennik (10 Kopeks)
- Year 1778
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (74)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1778 with mark СПБ. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 97 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 2,600. Bidding took place September 19, 2008.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (7)
- AURORA (4)
- Baldwin's (1)
- Chaponnière (1)
- Coins and Medals (4)
- Coins.ee (5)
- Empire (2)
- Grün (1)
- Haljak coin auction (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Imperial Coin (8)
- Katz (7)
- Kroha (1)
- Künker (1)
- New York Sale (1)
- Numisbalt (3)
- Rare Coins (10)
- RedSquare (3)
- RND (7)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russian Heritage (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Stack's (1)
- Universum Coins GmbH (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 1000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
96 $
Price in auction currency 8496 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 30, 2022
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 6, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date February 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 4
Where to sell?
For the sale of Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1778 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search