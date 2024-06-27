Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1778 СПБ (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1778 СПБ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1778 СПБ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 2,37 g
  • Pure silver (0,0571 oz) 1,7775 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 540,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Grivennik (10 Kopeks)
  • Year 1778
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (74)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1778 with mark СПБ. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 97 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 2,600. Bidding took place September 19, 2008.

Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1778 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 1000 RUB
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1778 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
96 $
Price in auction currency 8496 RUB
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1778 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1778 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1778 СПБ at auction Katz - April 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1778 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1778 СПБ at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1778 СПБ at auction Universum Coins GmbH - February 23, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1778 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1778 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1778 СПБ at auction RedSquare - December 3, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date December 3, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS ННР
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1778 СПБ at auction RedSquare - September 10, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date September 10, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS ННР
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1778 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - August 28, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1778 СПБ at auction RedSquare - July 16, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date July 16, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS ННР
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1778 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - May 29, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date May 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1778 СПБ at auction Katz - May 15, 2022
Seller Katz
Date May 15, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1778 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - April 30, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1778 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - April 30, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 30, 2022
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1778 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - April 6, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 6, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1778 СПБ at auction Katz - February 13, 2022
Seller Katz
Date February 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1778 СПБ at auction RND - December 18, 2021
Seller RND
Date December 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1778 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

