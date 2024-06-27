Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1778 СПБ (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1778 with mark СПБ. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 97 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 2,600. Bidding took place September 19, 2008.

