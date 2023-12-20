Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1776 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 2,37 g
- Pure silver (0,0571 oz) 1,7775 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 65,500
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Grivennik (10 Kopeks)
- Year 1776
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1776 "Without a scarf" with mark СПБ T.I.. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 104 sold at the RND auction for RUB 240,000. Bidding took place July 2, 2020.
Seller RND
Date December 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
1887 $
Price in auction currency 140000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 10, 2018
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1776 "Without a scarf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
