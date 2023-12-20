Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1776 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1776 "Without a scarf" with mark СПБ T.I.. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 104 sold at the RND auction for RUB 240,000. Bidding took place July 2, 2020.

