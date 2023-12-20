Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1776 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1776 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1776 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 2,37 g
  • Pure silver (0,0571 oz) 1,7775 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 65,500

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Grivennik (10 Kopeks)
  • Year 1776
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1776 "Without a scarf" with mark СПБ T.I.. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 104 sold at the RND auction for RUB 240,000. Bidding took place July 2, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
  • All companies
  • Adolph Hess & Bank Leu (1)
  • Alexander (2)
  • Empire (1)
  • Rare Coins (3)
  • RND (2)
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1776 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1776 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition AU58 ННР
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1776 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU58 ННР
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1776 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Alexander - December 20, 2023
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1776 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Alexander - December 20, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date December 20, 2023
Condition AU58 ННР
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1776 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction RND - December 18, 2021
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1776 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction RND - December 18, 2021
Seller RND
Date December 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
1887 $
Price in auction currency 140000 RUB
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1776 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction RND - July 2, 2020
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1776 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction RND - July 2, 2020
Seller RND
Date July 2, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
3410 $
Price in auction currency 240000 RUB
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1776 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - October 5, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 5, 2019
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1776 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - November 10, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 10, 2018
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1776 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Empire - February 23, 2017
Seller Empire
Date February 23, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1776 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction SINCONA - October 12, 2012
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1776 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Adolph Hess & Bank Leu - November 6, 1968
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1776 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Adolph Hess & Bank Leu - November 6, 1968
Ex. Söderman collection
Seller Adolph Hess & Bank Leu
Date November 6, 1968
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1776 "Without a scarf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Catherine II Coins of Russia in 1776 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins Grivennik (10 Kopeks) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Category
Year
Search