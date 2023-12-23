Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1773 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1773 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1773 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 2,37 g
  • Pure silver (0,0571 oz) 1,7775 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 205,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Grivennik (10 Kopeks)
  • Year 1773
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1773 "Without a scarf" with mark СПБ T.I.. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 118 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 90,000. Bidding took place February 23, 2017.

Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1773 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1773 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction AURORA - November 17, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date November 17, 2022
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
1152 $
Price in auction currency 70000 RUB
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1773 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction AURORA - September 29, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date September 29, 2022
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1773 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - June 30, 2022
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date June 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
136 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1773 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - June 15, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1773 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction RND - December 18, 2021
Seller RND
Date December 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1773 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Empire - November 25, 2021
Seller Empire
Date November 25, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1773 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Coins and Medals - October 8, 2021
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1773 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction RND - July 2, 2020
Seller RND
Date July 2, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1773 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - November 10, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 10, 2018
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1773 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Katz - June 24, 2018
Seller Katz
Date June 24, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1773 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Empire - February 23, 2017
Seller Empire
Date February 23, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1773 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction SINCONA - October 14, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1773 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Westfälische - September 17, 2013
Seller Westfälische
Date September 17, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1773 "Without a scarf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

