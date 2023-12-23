Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1773 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Coins and Medals
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 2,37 g
- Pure silver (0,0571 oz) 1,7775 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 205,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Grivennik (10 Kopeks)
- Year 1773
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1773 "Without a scarf" with mark СПБ T.I.. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 118 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 90,000. Bidding took place February 23, 2017.
Seller AURORA
Date November 17, 2022
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
1152 $
Price in auction currency 70000 RUB
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date June 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
136 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Empire
Date November 25, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 10, 2018
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Seller Empire
Date February 23, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1773 "Without a scarf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
