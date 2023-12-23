Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1773 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1773 "Without a scarf" with mark СПБ T.I.. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 118 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 90,000. Bidding took place February 23, 2017.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (3) XF (6) VF (3) Condition (slab) MS61 (2) XF40 (1) Service ННР (2)