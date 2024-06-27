Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1771 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1771 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1771 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 2,37 g
  • Pure silver (0,0571 oz) 1,7775 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,939,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Grivennik (10 Kopeks)
  • Year 1771
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (101) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1771 "Without a scarf" with mark СПБ T.I.. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2429 sold at the Coins.ee auction for EUR 680. Bidding took place July 10, 2021.

Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1771 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1771 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 1200 RUB
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1771 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1771 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
57 $
Price in auction currency 5000 RUB
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1771 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1771 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Alexander - December 20, 2023
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1771 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Alexander - December 20, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date December 20, 2023
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1771 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1771 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1771 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1771 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Empire - September 21, 2023
Seller Empire
Date September 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1771 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1771 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1771 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - April 27, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1771 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2023
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1771 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1771 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Russian Heritage - January 8, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date January 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1771 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1771 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1771 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2022
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1771 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1771 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Russian Heritage - April 30, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1771 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Russiancoin - January 13, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1771 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Katz - December 29, 2021
Seller Katz
Date December 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1771 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction RND - December 18, 2021
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1771 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction RND - December 18, 2021
Seller RND
Date December 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1771 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction RND - December 18, 2021
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1771 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction RND - December 18, 2021
Seller RND
Date December 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1771 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Russiancoin - December 9, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 9, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1771 "Without a scarf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search