Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1771 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1771 "Without a scarf" with mark СПБ T.I.. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2429 sold at the Coins.ee auction for EUR 680. Bidding took place July 10, 2021.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (31) XF (35) VF (23) F (2) VG (1) No grade (5) Condition (slab) MS61 (3) AU58 (1) AU55 (4) AU53 (2) AU50 (3) XF45 (6) XF40 (4) VF35 (3) VF30 (1) VF25 (1) VF20 (2) VG8 (1) Service NGC (3) RNGA (1) ННР (1)

