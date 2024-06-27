Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1771 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 2,37 g
- Pure silver (0,0571 oz) 1,7775 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,939,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Grivennik (10 Kopeks)
- Year 1771
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (101) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1771 "Without a scarf" with mark СПБ T.I.. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2429 sold at the Coins.ee auction for EUR 680. Bidding took place July 10, 2021.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 1200 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
57 $
Price in auction currency 5000 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date December 20, 2023
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
