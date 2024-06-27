Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1766 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 2,37 g
- Pure silver (0,0571 oz) 1,7775 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 460,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Grivennik (10 Kopeks)
- Year 1766
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (64)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1766 "Without a scarf" with mark СПБ T.I.. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 380 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 500. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (10)
- AURORA (4)
- Coins and Medals (2)
- Coins.ee (1)
- Empire (1)
- Haljak coin auction (3)
- Holmasto (2)
- Imperial Coin (7)
- Katz (5)
- Künker (1)
- NIKO (2)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Rare Coins (7)
- RND (5)
- Russian Heritage (7)
- Russiancoin (2)
- Rzeszowski DA (2)
- SINCONA (1)
- Знак (1)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
89 $
Price in auction currency 7870 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 3000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition MS61
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Holmasto
Date December 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 20, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 4
Where to sell?
For the sale of Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1766 "Without a scarf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search