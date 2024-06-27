Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1766 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1766 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1766 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 2,37 g
  • Pure silver (0,0571 oz) 1,7775 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 460,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Grivennik (10 Kopeks)
  • Year 1766
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (64)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1766 "Without a scarf" with mark СПБ T.I.. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 380 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 500. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (10)
  • AURORA (4)
  • Coins and Medals (2)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • Empire (1)
  • Haljak coin auction (3)
  • Holmasto (2)
  • Imperial Coin (7)
  • Katz (5)
  • Künker (1)
  • NIKO (2)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rare Coins (7)
  • RND (5)
  • Russian Heritage (7)
  • Russiancoin (2)
  • Rzeszowski DA (2)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1766 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1766 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
89 $
Price in auction currency 7870 RUB
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1766 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1766 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 3000 RUB
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1766 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition MS61
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1766 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Alexander - February 21, 2024
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1766 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Alexander - February 21, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date February 21, 2024
Condition VF20
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1766 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction AURORA - February 15, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1766 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Holmasto - December 16, 2023
Seller Holmasto
Date December 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1766 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction AURORA - December 7, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1766 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Russian Heritage - October 29, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 29, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1766 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Russian Heritage - August 13, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date August 13, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1766 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Знак - June 23, 2023
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1766 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Знак - June 23, 2023
Seller Знак
Date June 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1766 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction AURORA - June 15, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date June 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1766 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Alexander - May 10, 2023
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1766 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Alexander - May 10, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date May 10, 2023
Condition VF20
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1766 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Holmasto - March 11, 2023
Seller Holmasto
Date March 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1766 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Alexander - February 8, 2023
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1766 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Alexander - February 8, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1766 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1766 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Alexander - October 19, 2022
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1766 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Alexander - October 19, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date October 19, 2022
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1766 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Imperial Coin - September 20, 2022
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1766 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Imperial Coin - September 20, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 20, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1766 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Russian Heritage - August 28, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1766 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Russian Heritage - August 28, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1766 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Alexander - August 3, 2022
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1766 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Alexander - August 3, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date August 3, 2022
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1766 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Russian Heritage - July 24, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 24, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS RNGA
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1766 "Without a scarf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Catherine II Coins of Russia in 1766 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins Grivennik (10 Kopeks) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Category
Year
Search