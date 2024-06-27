Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1766 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1766 "Without a scarf" with mark СПБ T.I.. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 380 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 500. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (12) XF (23) VF (18) F (3) No grade (6) Condition (slab) MS61 (1) MS60 (1) AU53 (1) AU50 (2) XF45 (4) XF40 (2) VF30 (5) VF20 (2) DETAILS (5) Service RNGA (1) NGC (3)

Seller All companies

Alexander (10)

AURORA (4)

Coins and Medals (2)

Coins.ee (1)

Empire (1)

Haljak coin auction (3)

Holmasto (2)

Imperial Coin (7)

Katz (5)

Künker (1)

NIKO (2)

Numisbalt (1)

Rare Coins (7)

RND (5)

Russian Heritage (7)

Russiancoin (2)

Rzeszowski DA (2)

SINCONA (1)

Знак (1)