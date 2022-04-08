Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1765 СПБ "With a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1765 "With a scarf" with mark СПБ. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 265 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,100. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.

Сondition AU (1) XF (6) Condition (slab) AU55 (1) XF45 (1)