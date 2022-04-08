Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1765 СПБ "With a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1765 СПБ "With a scarf" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1765 СПБ "With a scarf" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 2,37 g
  • Pure silver (0,0571 oz) 1,7775 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 70,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Grivennik (10 Kopeks)
  • Year 1765
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1765 "With a scarf" with mark СПБ. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 265 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,100. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.

Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1765 СПБ "With a scarf" at auction Alexander - August 30, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date August 30, 2023
Condition XF45
Selling price
73 $
Price in auction currency 7000 RUB
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1765 СПБ "With a scarf" at auction Empire - April 8, 2022
Seller Empire
Date April 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1765 СПБ "With a scarf" at auction RND - December 18, 2021
Seller RND
Date December 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1765 СПБ "With a scarf" at auction RND - December 18, 2021
Seller RND
Date December 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
404 $
Price in auction currency 30000 RUB
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1765 СПБ "With a scarf" at auction RND - July 2, 2020
Seller RND
Date July 2, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1765 СПБ "With a scarf" at auction Alexander - December 19, 2015
Seller Alexander
Date December 19, 2015
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1765 СПБ "With a scarf" at auction SINCONA - October 15, 2014
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1765 "With a scarf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

