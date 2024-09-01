Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1766 "With a scarf". Without mintmark (Russia, Catherine II)
Variety: Without mintmark
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 3,27 g
- Pure silver (0,0788 oz) 2,4525 g
- Diameter 17 - 19 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 41,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Grivennik (10 Kopeks)
- Year 1766
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
