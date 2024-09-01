Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1766 "With a scarf". Without mintmark (Russia, Catherine II)

Variety: Without mintmark

Obverse Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1766 "With a scarf" Without mintmark - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1766 "With a scarf" Without mintmark - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 3,27 g
  • Pure silver (0,0788 oz) 2,4525 g
  • Diameter 17 - 19 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 41,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Grivennik (10 Kopeks)
  • Year 1766
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1766 "With a scarf". Without mintmark. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Red Mint

Сondition
  • All companies
  • SINCONA (2)
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1766 "With a scarf" at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1766 "With a scarf" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1766 "With a scarf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Catherine II Coins of Russia in 1766 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins Grivennik (10 Kopeks) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Category
Year
Search