Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1765 "With a scarf". Without mintmark (Russia, Catherine II)

Variety: Without mintmark

Obverse Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1765 "With a scarf" Without mintmark - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1765 "With a scarf" Without mintmark - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 2,37 g
  • Pure silver (0,0571 oz) 1,7775 g
  • Diameter 17 - 19 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 50,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Grivennik (10 Kopeks)
  • Year 1765
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1765 "With a scarf". Without mintmark. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5008 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place March 16, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Rare Coins (6)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (5)
  • Знак (1)
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1765 "With a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
378 $
Price in auction currency 35000 RUB
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1765 "With a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
275 $
Price in auction currency 25000 RUB
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1765 "With a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1765 "With a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1765 "With a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1765 "With a scarf" at auction Знак - June 23, 2023
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1765 "With a scarf" at auction Знак - June 23, 2023
Seller Знак
Date June 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1765 "With a scarf" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - November 17, 2022
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date November 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1765 "With a scarf" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - June 30, 2022
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date June 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1765 "With a scarf" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - June 30, 2022
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date June 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1765 "With a scarf" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - April 28, 2022
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1765 "With a scarf" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - April 28, 2022
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1765 "With a scarf" at auction Katz - December 20, 2020
Seller Katz
Date December 20, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1765 "With a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - December 16, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1765 "With a scarf" at auction Alexander - September 6, 2017
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1765 "With a scarf" at auction Alexander - September 6, 2017
Seller Alexander
Date September 6, 2017
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1765 "With a scarf" at auction Künker - March 17, 2016
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1765 "With a scarf" at auction SINCONA - October 15, 2014
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1765 "With a scarf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Catherine II Coins of Russia in 1765 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins Grivennik (10 Kopeks) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search