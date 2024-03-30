Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1765 "With a scarf". Without mintmark (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1765 "With a scarf". Without mintmark. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5008 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place March 16, 2016.

Сondition AU (5) XF (5) VF (5) No grade (1) Condition (slab) VF35 (1)