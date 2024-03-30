Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1765 "With a scarf". Without mintmark (Russia, Catherine II)
Variety: Without mintmark
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 2,37 g
- Pure silver (0,0571 oz) 1,7775 g
- Diameter 17 - 19 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 50,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Grivennik (10 Kopeks)
- Year 1765
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1765 "With a scarf". Without mintmark. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5008 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place March 16, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (1)
- Rare Coins (6)
- SINCONA (1)
- Universum Coins GmbH (5)
- Знак (1)
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
378 $
Price in auction currency 35000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
275 $
Price in auction currency 25000 RUB
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date November 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date June 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date September 6, 2017
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
