Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1764 "With a scarf". Without mintmark (Russia, Catherine II)
Variety: Without mintmark
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 2,37 g
- Pure silver (0,0571 oz) 1,7775 g
- Diameter 17 - 19 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 340,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Grivennik (10 Kopeks)
- Year 1764
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1764 "With a scarf". Without mintmark. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 101 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 85,000. Bidding took place February 23, 2017.
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
170 $
Price in auction currency 15000 RUB
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
67 $
Price in auction currency 6070 RUB
Seller Empire
Date November 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 11, 2022
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition VF25 RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date June 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
