Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1764 "With a scarf". Without mintmark (Russia, Catherine II)

Variety: Without mintmark

Obverse Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1764 "With a scarf" Without mintmark - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1764 "With a scarf" Without mintmark - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 2,37 g
  • Pure silver (0,0571 oz) 1,7775 g
  • Diameter 17 - 19 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 340,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Grivennik (10 Kopeks)
  • Year 1764
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1764 "With a scarf". Without mintmark. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 101 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 85,000. Bidding took place February 23, 2017.

Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1764 "With a scarf" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1764 "With a scarf" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1764 "With a scarf" at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
170 $
Price in auction currency 15000 RUB
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1764 "With a scarf" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 3, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
67 $
Price in auction currency 6070 RUB
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1764 "With a scarf" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - May 28, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1764 "With a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1764 "With a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1764 "With a scarf" at auction Empire - November 2, 2023
Seller Empire
Date November 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1764 "With a scarf" at auction Coins and Medals - October 13, 2023
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1764 "With a scarf" at auction Coins and Medals - October 13, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1764 "With a scarf" at auction Katz - August 16, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1764 "With a scarf" at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1764 "With a scarf" at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1764 "With a scarf" at auction Знак - June 23, 2023
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1764 "With a scarf" at auction Знак - June 23, 2023
Seller Знак
Date June 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1764 "With a scarf" at auction Katz - May 13, 2023
Seller Katz
Date May 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1764 "With a scarf" at auction Empire - April 13, 2023
Seller Empire
Date April 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1764 "With a scarf" at auction Coins.ee - December 11, 2022
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1764 "With a scarf" at auction Coins.ee - December 11, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 11, 2022
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1764 "With a scarf" at auction Numisbalt - November 6, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1764 "With a scarf" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1764 "With a scarf" at auction Künker - October 7, 2022
Seller Künker
Date October 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1764 "With a scarf" at auction Russian Heritage - August 28, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1764 "With a scarf" at auction Russian Heritage - August 28, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition VF25 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1764 "With a scarf" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - June 30, 2022
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date June 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1764 "With a scarf" at auction Coins and Medals - June 23, 2022
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1764 "With a scarf" at auction Coins and Medals - June 23, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1764 "With a scarf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

