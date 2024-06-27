Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1774 ММД "Without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1774 "Without a scarf" with mark ММД. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 235 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for USD 1,050. Bidding took place April 20, 2019.

