Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1774 ММД "Without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 2,37 g
- Pure silver (0,0571 oz) 1,7775 g
- Diameter 17 - 19 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 107,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Grivennik (10 Kopeks)
- Year 1774
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1774 "Without a scarf" with mark ММД. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 235 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for USD 1,050. Bidding took place April 20, 2019.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
504 $
Price in auction currency 44500 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
83 $
Price in auction currency 8000 RUB
Seller RedSquare
Date August 14, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 20, 2019
Condition MS63 RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date August 15, 2016
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date August 28, 2014
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
