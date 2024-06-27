Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1774 ММД "Without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1774 ММД "Without a scarf" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1774 ММД "Without a scarf" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 2,37 g
  • Pure silver (0,0571 oz) 1,7775 g
  • Diameter 17 - 19 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 107,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Grivennik (10 Kopeks)
  • Year 1774
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1774 "Without a scarf" with mark ММД. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 235 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for USD 1,050. Bidding took place April 20, 2019.

Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1774 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
504 $
Price in auction currency 44500 RUB
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1774 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Coins and Medals - September 21, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
83 $
Price in auction currency 8000 RUB
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1774 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1774 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction RedSquare - August 14, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date August 14, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1774 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - March 26, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1774 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction RND - December 18, 2021
Seller RND
Date December 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1774 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Alexander - November 20, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date November 20, 2021
Condition VG
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1774 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Alexander - September 25, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date September 25, 2021
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1774 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - June 16, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1774 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction RedSquare - February 28, 2021
Seller RedSquare
Date February 28, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1774 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Alexander - February 10, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date February 10, 2021
Condition F12
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1774 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction RND - July 2, 2020
Seller RND
Date July 2, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1774 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Russian Heritage - April 20, 2019
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 20, 2019
Condition MS63 RNGA
Selling price
******
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1774 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Empire - February 23, 2017
Seller Empire
Date February 23, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1774 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Stack's - August 15, 2016
Seller Stack's
Date August 15, 2016
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1774 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Alexander - August 28, 2014
Seller Alexander
Date August 28, 2014
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1774 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction SINCONA - October 12, 2012
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1774 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Künker - September 29, 2010
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1774 "Without a scarf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

