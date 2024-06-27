Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1770 ММД "Without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1770 ММД "Without a scarf" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1770 ММД "Without a scarf" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 2,37 g
  • Pure silver (0,0571 oz) 1,7775 g
  • Diameter 17 - 19 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 170,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Grivennik (10 Kopeks)
  • Year 1770
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1770 "Without a scarf" with mark ММД. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 113 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 42,000. Bidding took place February 23, 2017.

Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1770 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
57 $
Price in auction currency 5000 RUB
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1770 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction AURORA - February 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
120 $
Price in auction currency 11000 RUB
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1770 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1770 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Знак - June 23, 2023
Seller Знак
Date June 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1770 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - June 30, 2022
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date June 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1770 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Alexander - March 25, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date March 25, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1770 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Alexander - February 12, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date February 12, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1770 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction iNumis - March 5, 2019
Seller iNumis
Date March 5, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1770 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction RND - June 21, 2018
Seller RND
Date June 21, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1770 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Katz - December 21, 2017
Seller Katz
Date December 21, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1770 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction RND - September 30, 2017
Seller RND
Date September 30, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1770 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Katz - June 25, 2017
Seller Katz
Date June 25, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1770 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Empire - February 23, 2017
Seller Empire
Date February 23, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1770 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Haljak coin auction - March 19, 2016
Seller Haljak coin auction
Date March 19, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1770 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction SINCONA - October 16, 2013
Seller SINCONA
Date October 16, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1770 "Without a scarf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

