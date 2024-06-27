Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1770 ММД "Without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 2,37 g
- Pure silver (0,0571 oz) 1,7775 g
- Diameter 17 - 19 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 170,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Grivennik (10 Kopeks)
- Year 1770
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1770 "Without a scarf" with mark ММД. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 113 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 42,000. Bidding took place February 23, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
57 $
Price in auction currency 5000 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
120 $
Price in auction currency 11000 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date March 25, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Seller Empire
Date February 23, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Haljak coin auction
Date March 19, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
