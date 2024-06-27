Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1770 ММД "Without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1770 "Without a scarf" with mark ММД. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 113 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 42,000. Bidding took place February 23, 2017.

Сondition AU (1) XF (6) VF (6) No grade (2) Condition (slab) XF45 (2)