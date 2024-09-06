Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
20 Kopeks 1795 СПБ. Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)
Variety: Restrike
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 4,77 g
- Pure silver (0,115 oz) 3,5775 g
- Diameter 24 - 26 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 20 Kopeks
- Year 1795
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1795 with mark СПБ. Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 91 sold at the RND auction for RUB 1,450,000. Bidding took place April 15, 2018.
