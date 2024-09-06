Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

20 Kopeks 1795 СПБ. Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 20 Kopeks 1795 СПБ Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 20 Kopeks 1795 СПБ Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 4,77 g
  • Pure silver (0,115 oz) 3,5775 g
  • Diameter 24 - 26 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 20 Kopeks
  • Year 1795
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1795 with mark СПБ. Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 91 sold at the RND auction for RUB 1,450,000. Bidding took place April 15, 2018.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • RND (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia 20 Kopeks 1795 СПБ at auction RND - April 15, 2018
Seller RND
Date April 15, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
23358 $
Price in auction currency 1450000 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1795 СПБ at auction SINCONA - October 14, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1795 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

