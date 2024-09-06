20 Kopeks 1795 СПБ. Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1795 with mark СПБ. Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 91 sold at the RND auction for RUB 1,450,000. Bidding took place April 15, 2018.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (1)