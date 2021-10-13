Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
20 Kopeks 1775 ММД "Without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 4,77 g
- Pure silver (0,115 oz) 3,5775 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 20 Kopeks
- Year 1775
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1775 "Without a scarf" with mark ММД. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 270 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,200. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
331 $
Price in auction currency 24000 RUB
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1775 "Without a scarf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
