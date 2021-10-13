Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

20 Kopeks 1775 ММД "Without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 20 Kopeks 1775 ММД "Without a scarf" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 20 Kopeks 1775 ММД "Without a scarf" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 4,77 g
  • Pure silver (0,115 oz) 3,5775 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 20 Kopeks
  • Year 1775
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1775 "Without a scarf" with mark ММД. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 270 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,200. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

Russia 20 Kopeks 1775 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - October 13, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 13, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1775 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - June 16, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
331 $
Price in auction currency 24000 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1775 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction RND - July 2, 2020
Seller RND
Date July 2, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
284 $
Price in auction currency 20000 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1775 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Künker - March 17, 2016
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1775 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction SINCONA - October 16, 2013
Seller SINCONA
Date October 16, 2013
Condition F
Selling price
