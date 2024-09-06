Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
20 Kopeks 1784 СПБ. Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)
Variety: Restrike
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 4,77 g
- Pure silver (0,115 oz) 3,5775 g
- Diameter 24 - 26 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,080,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 20 Kopeks
- Year 1784
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin
