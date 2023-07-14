Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
20 Kopeks 1770 ММД "Without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 4,77 g
- Pure silver (0,115 oz) 3,5775 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 60,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 20 Kopeks
- Year 1770
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (31) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1770 "Without a scarf" with mark ММД. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 124 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 65,000. Bidding took place May 31, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
108 $
Price in auction currency 10500 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date January 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
345 $
Price in auction currency 25000 RUB
Seller Empire
Date October 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 4, 2021
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 6, 2020
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1770 "Without a scarf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
