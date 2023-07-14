Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

20 Kopeks 1770 ММД "Without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 20 Kopeks 1770 ММД "Without a scarf" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 20 Kopeks 1770 ММД "Without a scarf" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 4,77 g
  • Pure silver (0,115 oz) 3,5775 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 60,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 20 Kopeks
  • Year 1770
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1770 "Without a scarf" with mark ММД. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 124 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 65,000. Bidding took place May 31, 2013.

  • All companies
  • AURORA (2)
  • Empire (7)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • NIKO (5)
  • Rare Coins (7)
  • RND (3)
  • Russian Heritage (3)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 20 Kopeks 1770 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction AURORA - September 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
108 $
Price in auction currency 10500 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1770 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Empire - July 14, 2023
Seller Empire
Date July 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1770 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1770 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Empire - February 2, 2023
Seller Empire
Date February 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1770 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Russian Heritage - January 8, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date January 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
345 $
Price in auction currency 25000 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1770 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Empire - October 29, 2022
Seller Empire
Date October 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1770 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - June 15, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1770 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Russian Heritage - May 8, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1770 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Katz - December 29, 2021
Seller Katz
Date December 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1770 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction RND - December 18, 2021
Seller RND
Date December 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1770 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - December 4, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 4, 2021
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1770 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Russian Heritage - October 3, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1770 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Знак - June 25, 2021
Seller Знак
Date June 25, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1770 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - June 5, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 5, 2021
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1770 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction RND - July 2, 2020
Seller RND
Date July 2, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1770 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - June 17, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 17, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1770 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - June 6, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 6, 2020
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1770 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Empire - December 1, 2019
Seller Empire
Date December 1, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1770 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - October 5, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 5, 2019
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1770 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction RND - December 1, 2018
Seller RND
Date December 1, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1770 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction NIKO - February 14, 2018
Seller NIKO
Date February 14, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1770 "Without a scarf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

