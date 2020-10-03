20 Kopeks 1776 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf". Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1776 "Without a scarf" with mark СПБ T.I.. Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 295 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 13,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (4) Condition (slab) AU55 (4) Service NGC (4)