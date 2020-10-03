Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

20 Kopeks 1776 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf". Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 20 Kopeks 1776 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 20 Kopeks 1776 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 4,77 g
  • Pure silver (0,115 oz) 3,5775 g
  • Diameter 24 - 26 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 223,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 20 Kopeks
  • Year 1776
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1776 "Without a scarf" with mark СПБ T.I.. Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 295 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 13,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Empire (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia 20 Kopeks 1776 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - October 3, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 3, 2020
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1776 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Empire - September 29, 2019
Seller Empire
Date September 29, 2019
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1776 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Russian Heritage - April 20, 2019
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 20, 2019
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
13000 $
Price in auction currency 13000 USD
Russia 20 Kopeks 1776 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction SINCONA - October 15, 2014
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
13672 $
Price in auction currency 13000 CHF
Russia 20 Kopeks 1776 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Goldberg - May 31, 2011
Seller Goldberg
Date May 31, 2011
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1776 "Without a scarf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

