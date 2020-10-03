Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
20 Kopeks 1776 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf". Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)
Variety: Restrike
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 4,77 g
- Pure silver (0,115 oz) 3,5775 g
- Diameter 24 - 26 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 223,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 20 Kopeks
- Year 1776
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1776 "Without a scarf" with mark СПБ T.I.. Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 295 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 13,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Empire (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Rare Coins (1)
- Russian Heritage (1)
- SINCONA (1)
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 20, 2019
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
13000 $
Price in auction currency 13000 USD
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
13672 $
Price in auction currency 13000 CHF
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1776 "Without a scarf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search