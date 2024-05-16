20 Kopeks 1792 СПБ (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1792 with mark СПБ. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 474 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 2,800. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Сondition AU (3) XF (1) VF (5) No grade (3) Condition (slab) XF45 (1)