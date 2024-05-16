Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

20 Kopeks 1792 СПБ (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 20 Kopeks 1792 СПБ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 20 Kopeks 1792 СПБ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 4,77 g
  • Pure silver (0,115 oz) 3,5775 g
  • Diameter 24 - 26 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,510,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 20 Kopeks
  • Year 1792
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1792 with mark СПБ. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 474 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 2,800. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • CNG (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Numisbalt (2)
  • RND (2)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Wójcicki (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 20 Kopeks 1792 СПБ at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - May 16, 2024
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
93 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Russia 20 Kopeks 1792 СПБ at auction Знак - February 10, 2023
Seller Знак
Date February 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1792 СПБ at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Russia 20 Kopeks 1792 СПБ at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 110 PLN
Russia 20 Kopeks 1792 СПБ at auction RND - December 18, 2021
Russia 20 Kopeks 1792 СПБ at auction RND - December 18, 2021
Seller RND
Date December 18, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1792 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - December 19, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1792 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - December 19, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1792 СПБ at auction RND - July 2, 2020
Russia 20 Kopeks 1792 СПБ at auction RND - July 2, 2020
Seller RND
Date July 2, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1792 СПБ at auction CNG - June 18, 2019
Seller CNG
Date June 18, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1792 СПБ at auction SINCONA - October 16, 2013
Seller SINCONA
Date October 16, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1792 СПБ at auction SINCONA - October 12, 2012
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1792 СПБ at auction Alexander - September 23, 2011
Russia 20 Kopeks 1792 СПБ at auction Alexander - September 23, 2011
Seller Alexander
Date September 23, 2011
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1792 СПБ at auction Künker - March 18, 2011
Seller Künker
Date March 18, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1792 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Catherine II Coins of Russia in 1792 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins 20 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search