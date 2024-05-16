Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
20 Kopeks 1792 СПБ (Russia, Catherine II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 4,77 g
- Pure silver (0,115 oz) 3,5775 g
- Diameter 24 - 26 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,510,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 20 Kopeks
- Year 1792
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1792 with mark СПБ. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 474 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 2,800. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- CNG (1)
- Künker (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Numisbalt (2)
- RND (2)
- SINCONA (2)
- Wójcicki (1)
- Знак (1)
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
93 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 110 PLN
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 16, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date September 23, 2011
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1792 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
