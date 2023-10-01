Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

20 Kopeks 1791 СПБ (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 20 Kopeks 1791 СПБ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 20 Kopeks 1791 СПБ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Imperial Coin

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 4,77 g
  • Pure silver (0,115 oz) 3,5775 g
  • Diameter 24 - 26 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,600,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 20 Kopeks
  • Year 1791
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1791 with mark СПБ. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 148 sold at the RND auction for RUB 90,000. Bidding took place July 2, 2020.

Russia 20 Kopeks 1791 СПБ at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1791 СПБ at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
136 $
Price in auction currency 125 EUR
Russia 20 Kopeks 1791 СПБ at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1791 СПБ at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
195 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Russia 20 Kopeks 1791 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - October 1, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1791 СПБ at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1791 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - July 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1791 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - May 13, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1791 СПБ at auction Universum Coins GmbH - April 27, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1791 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1791 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - November 6, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1791 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - October 1, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 1, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1791 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - June 15, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1791 СПБ at auction Знак - May 27, 2022
Seller Знак
Date May 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1791 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - April 9, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 9, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1791 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - February 13, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1791 СПБ at auction RND - December 18, 2021
Russia 20 Kopeks 1791 СПБ at auction RND - December 18, 2021
Seller RND
Date December 18, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1791 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - December 19, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1791 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - December 15, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1791 СПБ at auction RND - July 2, 2020
Russia 20 Kopeks 1791 СПБ at auction RND - July 2, 2020
Seller RND
Date July 2, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1791 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - October 29, 2019
Russia 20 Kopeks 1791 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - October 29, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 29, 2019
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1791 СПБ at auction RND - May 24, 2019
Russia 20 Kopeks 1791 СПБ at auction RND - May 24, 2019
Seller RND
Date May 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1791 СПБ at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2018
Russia 20 Kopeks 1791 СПБ at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1791 СПБ at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

