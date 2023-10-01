Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
20 Kopeks 1791 СПБ (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Imperial Coin
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 4,77 g
- Pure silver (0,115 oz) 3,5775 g
- Diameter 24 - 26 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,600,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 20 Kopeks
- Year 1791
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1791 with mark СПБ. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 148 sold at the RND auction for RUB 90,000. Bidding took place July 2, 2020.
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
136 $
Price in auction currency 125 EUR
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
195 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 9, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 29, 2019
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1791 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
