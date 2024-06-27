Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
20 Kopeks 1789 СПБ (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Imperial Coin
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 4,77 g
- Pure silver (0,115 oz) 3,5775 g
- Diameter 24 - 26 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 250,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 20 Kopeks
- Year 1789
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (37)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1789 with mark СПБ. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5389 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 1,800. Bidding took place March 18, 2008.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
96 $
Price in auction currency 8500 RUB
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
56 $
Price in auction currency 52 EUR
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 21, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 9, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date September 22, 2021
Condition VF20
Selling price
******
