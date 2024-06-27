Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

20 Kopeks 1789 СПБ (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 20 Kopeks 1789 СПБ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 20 Kopeks 1789 СПБ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Imperial Coin

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 4,77 g
  • Pure silver (0,115 oz) 3,5775 g
  • Diameter 24 - 26 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 250,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 20 Kopeks
  • Year 1789
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (37)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1789 with mark СПБ. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5389 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 1,800. Bidding took place March 18, 2008.

Russia 20 Kopeks 1789 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1789 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
96 $
Price in auction currency 8500 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1789 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1789 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1789 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - November 5, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
56 $
Price in auction currency 52 EUR
Russia 20 Kopeks 1789 СПБ at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1789 СПБ at auction Знак - September 29, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1789 СПБ at auction Знак - September 29, 2023
Seller Знак
Date September 29, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1789 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - October 1, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1789 СПБ at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1789 СПБ at auction Antykwariat u Nilsa - June 16, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1789 СПБ at auction Antykwariat u Nilsa - June 16, 2023
Seller Antykwariat u Nilsa
Date June 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1789 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - June 11, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1789 СПБ at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2022
Russia 20 Kopeks 1789 СПБ at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1789 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - May 22, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1789 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - May 21, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 21, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1789 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - April 9, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 9, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1789 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - February 13, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1789 СПБ at auction RND - December 18, 2021
Russia 20 Kopeks 1789 СПБ at auction RND - December 18, 2021
Seller RND
Date December 18, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1789 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - December 19, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1789 СПБ at auction Alexander - September 22, 2021
Russia 20 Kopeks 1789 СПБ at auction Alexander - September 22, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date September 22, 2021
Condition VF20
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1789 СПБ at auction Katz - August 1, 2021
Seller Katz
Date August 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1789 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - June 16, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1789 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - April 7, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 7, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price

For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1789 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

