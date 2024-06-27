Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

20 Kopeks 1787 СПБ (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 20 Kopeks 1787 СПБ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 20 Kopeks 1787 СПБ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 4,77 g
  • Pure silver (0,115 oz) 3,5775 g
  • Diameter 24 - 26 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,000,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 20 Kopeks
  • Year 1787
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (137)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1787 with mark СПБ. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 756 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,300. Bidding took place February 4, 2016.

Russia 20 Kopeks 1787 СПБ at auction Empire - July 11, 2024
Seller Empire
Date July 11, 2024
Condition MS62 RNGA
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1787 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1787 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
204 $
Price in auction currency 18000 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1787 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1787 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
103 $
Price in auction currency 9000 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1787 СПБ at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1787 СПБ at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1787 СПБ at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1787 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1787 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1787 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS62 RNGA
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1787 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1787 СПБ at auction Знак - March 15, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1787 СПБ at auction Знак - March 15, 2024
Seller Знак
Date March 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1787 СПБ at auction Katz - March 10, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1787 СПБ at auction AURORA - February 15, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1787 СПБ at auction Katz - January 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 28, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1787 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1787 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1787 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1787 СПБ at auction Empire - December 16, 2023
Seller Empire
Date December 16, 2023
Condition MS62 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1787 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1787 СПБ at auction AURORA - December 7, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1787 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1787 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - November 5, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

