Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
20 Kopeks 1787 СПБ (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 4,77 g
- Pure silver (0,115 oz) 3,5775 g
- Diameter 24 - 26 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,000,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 20 Kopeks
- Year 1787
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (137)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1787 with mark СПБ. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 756 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,300. Bidding took place February 4, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
204 $
Price in auction currency 18000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
103 $
Price in auction currency 9000 RUB
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Empire
Date December 16, 2023
Condition MS62 RNGA
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
